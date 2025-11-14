The best seems to be in store for Davis Alexander

The Montreal Alouettes received encouraging news: Davis Alexander has been practicing with the first offensive unit in preparation for the ultimate game.

The quarterback took the majority of the reps at the official practice held in Winnipeg, and his physical ease quickly drew attention.

Despite a recent hamstring strain, he displayed fluid movement and intact precision, signs that his return to fitness has been quicker than expected. So he'll be ready to take on the excellent Saskatchewan Roughriders.

However, the element most closely scrutinized by management was not his arm, but his mobility. During the session, Alexander multiplied his controlled runs, demonstrating a level of speed and explosiveness that surprised observers and himself alike.

Media present noted that his accelerations were crisp, an important indicator for a player whose style relies on a combination of precise throws and efficient movement.

In a post-practice interview, the quarterback was cautiously optimistic. He acknowledged that his rehabilitation had progressed at an unusual pace, but declined to give a precise assessment of his condition.

He did, however, point out that the sprints he completed that day were among the fastest he had dared perform since his injury.

Intensive preparation for the final event

With three quarters of the way to the big game, the Alouettes can rest easy. The injury sustained during the Eastern final against Hamilton, affecting the same muscular region that had already cost him nine games this season, seemed to be a cause for concern.

To return so quickly, Alexander followed an intensive protocol involving several daily treatment sessions, a considerable effort aimed at maximizing his chances of being at his best on Sunday.

As a result, the Montreal club is approaching the final match with a heightened dose of confidence. If Alexander maintains this progress, the Alouettes could be counting on a fully operational quarterback to lead the attack at the most crucial time of the year.

This content was created with the help of AI.