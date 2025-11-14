Samuel Montembeault to face Bruins tomorrow night

To say that the Canadiens had a tough week would be an understatement. The club got clobbered against the Kings on Tuesday… before getting clobbered even more by the Stars last night.

And both times, it happened at the Bell Centre. Oh, and he also lost Alex Newhook yesterday.

That said, life goes on and now we have to think about what's coming. And what's coming up is tomorrow night's game against the mighty Boston Bruins.

We were wondering who would get the start… and to no one's surprise, it's Samuel Montembeault who will be the Habs' go-to guy.

It would have been surprising to see Jakub Dobes back after his difficult night last night.

Montembeault starting tomorrow vs Bruins – Eric Engels (@EricEngels) November 14, 2025

What is clear, though, is that the club will really, really need a big Monty outing. It'll be a duel with a division rival… who's also at the top of the Atlantic.

It's still early to talk about the standings, we agree. But the Habs need to rack up points as quickly as possible, especially against division rivals.

Montembeault will have the task of having a big game despite his club's difficult week, with confidence seriously dented at the moment. That said, in what is likely to be an emotional game, the Habs have a chance to get back on track with a big win.

But to do so, Montembeault will need to have a solid one in his pads. Let's see if he does.

Extension

It's worth noting that since his arrival in Montreal, Montembeault hasn't enjoyed a ton of success against the Bruins. We're talking about a 2-5-1 record, a 3.76 goals-against average and a 0.879 save percentage.

But if he comes out strong tomorrow, he can put all those numbers behind him.