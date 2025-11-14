Quebec in the CFL’s crosshairs? The Commissioner speaks out

While the Canadian Football League has no immediate plans for expansion, the Quebec City file continues to gain credibility among league officials.

At a press briefing held on the heels of Grey Cup preparations, Commissioner Stewart Johnston suggested that the Québécois capital is among the strongest options for hosting a future professional team.

The city's recognition isn't just based on its economic potential: it's strongly rooted in its sporting culture.

there's no doubt that Quebec City is a fantastic football market,” he says. You see what they've done with the Rouge et Or, and they have a fan base for football, which is impressive. It's also about enough population [to host a team] and I'm excited by that when we talk about possible expansion.” – Stewart Johnston via TVASports.ca

For years, the Rouge et Or program has been drawing huge crowds to PEPS stadium, where over 18,000 fans regularly fill the stands.

Such enthusiasm proves that football has a special place in the hearts of the local population, and that Quebec City already possesses a favorable environment for a CFL expansion project.

Demographically, the region would also meet the requirements necessary to support a top-level team.

The population pool, combined with a passionate and structured regional market, offers fertile ground for the development of a stable and profitable franchise. This potential naturally attracts the attention of the league, which is always looking to consolidate its national presence by diversifying its markets.

A market already ready to take the plunge

Three quarters of the way through the expansion process, Quebec City appears to be a natural candidate to host the 10th team on the circuit.

The city combines the essential ingredients: a proven fan base, high-performance infrastructures and an already well-established sporting culture.

Although no official decision is expected in the short term, the signs are clear: Quebec City remains at the heart of discussions surrounding the future of the CFL.

With undeniable popular support and a maturing market, the capital could well become the next major destination for Canadian professional football.

This content was created with the help of AI.