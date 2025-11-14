Optional practice: No Rocket guys on the ice

In the wake of the Canadiens' crushing 7-0 loss to the Dallas Stars, it was to be expected that things would get a little shaky at practice this morning.

But… that's not what happened. The Habs changed their practice to an optional one, and only a few players decided to jump on the ice.

Of the lot? Brendan Gallagher and Jake Evans, who skated before the others earlier this morning. Both guys worked with Adam Nicholas.

Brendan Gallagher works a lot on his techniques around the net with Jake Evans. Remember that the veteran forward has no goals so far this season.@DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Gallagher #NHL pic.twitter.com/cyHlg6Oq2R – Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) November 14, 2025

Zachary Bolduc, Ivan Demidov, Oliver Kapanen and Lane Hutson also skated this morning.

They too were under the supervision of Adam Nicholas. On the menu? Puck handling, shots on net, skate drills…

We finally get an optional practice with Ivan Demidov, Lane Hutson (no surprise), Oliver Kapanen and Zachary Bolduc under the supervision of development coach Adam Nicholas.@DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Demidov #Hutson #Bolduc pic.twitter.com/JtIabhSYcA – Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) November 14, 2025

But the real news is that none of the Rocket players were there this morning. So there was no recall for tomorrow's game today… even though Alex Newhook was injured last night.

That said, it makes sense that there wasn't a guy recalled this morning. Here's why:

1. It was pointless in a way because there was no regular practice this morning. The recalled guy wouldn't have been able to practice with the full group, and he wouldn't have been able to complete the drills with the rest of the guys.

2. The Rocket isn't playing tonight… and there was no point in recalling a guy today and paying him for another 24 hours. The Canadiens will recall a player tomorrow, and the guy in question will be able to practice with the team in the morning before the game against the Bruins.

It remains to be seen, however, who will be recalled from Laval. If we're going by merit, it would be logical to believe that Jared Davidson deserves his chance… because he's tied with two other guys for first place in the AHL in goals scored so far this season.

I'd like to see him get the opportunity to shine. Because I'd be curious to see what he's got…

Overtime

– Good point.

How should Marty approach his team to prepare them for tomorrow night's game against the Boston Bruins? Pierre McGuire: “Less negativity, more positive energy… You cannot just cave these guys in early on “#GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/gQjKTZA8y2 – The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) November 14, 2025

– Good news for the Sens… not so good news for the Habs.

Great news for the Senators https://t.co/gt0hG3bEMO – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 14, 2025

– Wow!

Stop what you're doing right now and look at Fil's arrival fit pic.twitter.com/VShPvrfE3V – Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) November 14, 2025

– A true Dogg.