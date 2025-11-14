MLB in brief: Ketel Marte and the Yankees | Jeff McNeil could be traded

Credit: Ketel Marte and the Yankees The Diamondbacks star reportedly has the Yankees on the list of five teams he refuses to be traded to. The Yankees are reportedlyley on Ketel Marte’s five-team no-trade list, according to Jon Heyman.#Yankees pic.twitter.com/RcZo9yAJhf – Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) November 14, 2025 Love for Roman Anthony David Ortiz is a big, […]

Ketel Marte and the Yankees

The Diamondbacks star reportedly has the Yankees on the list of five teams he refuses to be traded to.

The Yankees are reportedlyley on Ketel Marte's five-team no-trade list, according to Jon Heyman.#Yankees pic.twitter.com/RcZo9yAJhf – Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) November 14, 2025

Love for Roman Anthony

David Ortiz is a big, big fan.

David Ortiz on Roman Anthony.

“He brought too much to the table for being 21. He has the talent, it's unquestionable. Plus he has the maturity. The Red Sox aren't famous on giving big deals to young players that early. I think it was a wonderful move to sign him right away so he.. – Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) November 14, 2025

Shohei Ohtani makes history

Two MVPs and two championships in his first two years with a new team: a first in North American sports history.

Shohei Ohtani just had an all-time two-year run pic.twitter.com/oxgDFwNnar – MLB (@MLB) November 14, 2025

A name to watch for the White Sox

Edgar Quero is of interest to many teams across MLB.

Edgar Quero Drawing Trade Interest From Multiple Teams https://t.co/La1jIWoumG pic.twitter.com/Yb7XPNnkyR – MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) November 14, 2025

Selling teams that lie?

Ken Rosenthal believes that teams with big pitchers to trade are hiding their intentions.

Are teams with marquee starting pitchers posturing in trade talks?@Ken_Rosenthal says some interested teams believe so… pic.twitter.com/d1X2HxrumE – Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 14, 2025

Jeff McNeil could be traded

Mets are listening to offers for his services.

https://t.co/oCe892xQxn Mets are listening on Jeff McNeil (also in here: more position players who could go in trade) – Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 14, 2025

Hanging up the line on your manager

Zach Neto gave this treatment to his new manager, Kurt Suzuki.

The first time new @Angels manager Kurt Suzuki called Zach Neto after being hired as manager, he got hung up on #MLBNHotStove pic.twitter.com/UhWzuj60U5 – MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 14, 2025

This content was created with the help of AI.