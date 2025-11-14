Baseball

MLB in brief: Ketel Marte and the Yankees | Jeff McNeil could be traded
Félix Forget
Ketel Marte and the Yankees

The Diamondbacks star reportedly has the Yankees on the list of five teams he refuses to be traded to.

Love for Roman Anthony

David Ortiz is a big, big fan.

Shohei Ohtani makes history

Two MVPs and two championships in his first two years with a new team: a first in North American sports history.

A name to watch for the White Sox

Edgar Quero is of interest to many teams across MLB.

Selling teams that lie?

Ken Rosenthal believes that teams with big pitchers to trade are hiding their intentions.

Jeff McNeil could be traded

Mets are listening to offers for his services.

Hanging up the line on your manager

Zach Neto gave this treatment to his new manager, Kurt Suzuki.

