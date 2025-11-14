Martin St-Louis confirms Alex Newhook will miss time: it comes at the wrong time

Last night, the Habs lost to the Stars. But in addition to losing the game, they also lost Alex Newhook in defeat.

The forward fell heavily against the boards… and when you look at the images, it's hard not to think that this could be a very, very serious injury.

Alex Newhook leaves the game after a lower-body collision with the boards. pic.twitter.com/6A3PVNvsRg – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 14, 2025

And this morning, in front of the media, Martin St-Louis confirmed what Brendan Gallagher was saying last night: don't expect to see Newhook back in the line-up tomorrow night.

The coach, who didn't see Newhook this morning, confirmed that the forward will “definitely miss some time”. He didn't close the door on shuffling his trios tomorrow, but didn't confirm anything on that front.

Habs coach Marty St. Louis today on the injured Alex Newhook: “I didn't see Alex this morning. For sure he's going to miss some time. It's not easy for a player who was having a good start to the season.” pic.twitter.com/wWK8dYLPRr – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 14, 2025

And what the coach notes is that all this is frustrating for a player who was off to a great start to the season. And it's true that since yesterday, this is something we don't talk about enough: it all comes at a really, really bad time.

Obviously, for the club, it's not good news in the sense that we'll be without a big forward. But for the player, it's even worse: he was finally taking off in a Canadiens uniform.

He collected 12 points in 17 games this season, while maintaining a plus-7 rating. It's night and day compared to his numbers from the previous two seasons.

Of course, some of this has to do with the fact that he's playing with Ivan Demidov. However, it would be dishonest to think that this explosion is solely attributable to Demidov: Newhook looked more in control than ever on the ice.

And it's a pity to see that this flight of fancy has been hampered by an injury that will obviously keep him sidelined for a while.

It's not yet known how long Newhook will be out, and it's possible that it will be for the rest of the campaign. But, of course, we have to hope that's not the case.

Because for both the club and the player, this injury could hardly have come at a worse time. Let's hope he's avoided the worst now.

Overtime

– Interesting stuff.

The players worked hard on their shots at the top of the net during optional practice. Zachary Bolduc seems very comfortable in this kind of situation.@DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Bolduc #NHL pic.twitter.com/hw3kiVAHzo – Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) November 14, 2025

– I can't wait to see how this plays out tomorrow night.

“We don't like the Bruins and they don't like us. We'll be ready, for sure.” -Jayden Struble – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) November 14, 2025

– Maple Leafs Insuccess: Craig Berube wants to break down a wall. Or climb it. Whatever.

Craig Berube says the #leafs need to rebuild some confidence through hard work: “Yeah we're in adversity right now, well what are we going to do? We're going to go through that adversity, go through that wall. Find a way to get through it. Climb over the wall, whatever it is. “ – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 14, 2025

– Interesting.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jays are on his case. https://t.co/C12t7t76qH – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 14, 2025

– Good news.