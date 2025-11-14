Hockey

Martin St-Louis confirms Alex Newhook will miss time: it comes at the wrong time
Félix Forget
Credit: Getty Images

Last night, the Habs lost to the Stars. But in addition to losing the game, they also lost Alex Newhook in defeat.

The forward fell heavily against the boards… and when you look at the images, it's hard not to think that this could be a very, very serious injury.

And this morning, in front of the media, Martin St-Louis confirmed what Brendan Gallagher was saying last night: don't expect to see Newhook back in the line-up tomorrow night.

The coach, who didn't see Newhook this morning, confirmed that the forward will “definitely miss some time”. He didn't close the door on shuffling his trios tomorrow, but didn't confirm anything on that front.

And what the coach notes is that all this is frustrating for a player who was off to a great start to the season. And it's true that since yesterday, this is something we don't talk about enough: it all comes at a really, really bad time.

Obviously, for the club, it's not good news in the sense that we'll be without a big forward. But for the player, it's even worse: he was finally taking off in a Canadiens uniform.

He collected 12 points in 17 games this season, while maintaining a plus-7 rating. It's night and day compared to his numbers from the previous two seasons.

(Credit: Screenshot/HockeyDB)

Of course, some of this has to do with the fact that he's playing with Ivan Demidov. However, it would be dishonest to think that this explosion is solely attributable to Demidov: Newhook looked more in control than ever on the ice.

And it's a pity to see that this flight of fancy has been hampered by an injury that will obviously keep him sidelined for a while.

It's not yet known how long Newhook will be out, and it's possible that it will be for the rest of the campaign. But, of course, we have to hope that's not the case.

Because for both the club and the player, this injury could hardly have come at a worse time. Let's hope he's avoided the worst now.


