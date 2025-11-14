Kyle Tucker: “The team I hear from the most is the Blue Jays”

From Shohei Ohtani to Juan Soto to Corbin Burnes, the Toronto Blue Jays have often finished a close second in the race for free agents. These free-agent decisions, however, were apparently not based on the Ontario metropolis' willingness to spend big.

But with the Blue Jays' recent participation in the World Series, the tide could turn this off-season.

And once again this winter, according to the rumor mill, the Blue Jays are involved in all kinds of projects, including that of Kyle Tucker. In fact, the Jays don't seem to be doing things by halves in this particular matter, according to Mark Feinsand.

The team I've heard most linked to Tucker is the Blue Jays… I think Tucker is definitely going to be in the mix in Toronto.

However, the Blue Jays aren't the only ones in the running to acquire Tucker's services. Indeed, while Toronto seems to have a head start, Bob Nightengale and Ben Nicholson-Smith both noted that the New York Yankees are also in the mix, as are the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Tucker has posted solid statistics since the start of his career, including a .273 batting average. The period from 2022 to 2024 marked his best years in Major League Baseball with the Houton Astros, before he finally left Texas to play one season with the Chicago Cubs, where he posted a .266 average with 133 hits and 22 home runs.

If the Blue Jays want to get their hands on Tucker, they'll have to reach into their pockets, since an estimated market value of $400 million is expected for a contract of at least ten years. The outfielder is expected to command $30-35 million per year.

