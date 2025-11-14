Jonathan Drouin is doing really well with the Islanders

The New York Islanders are off to a good start this season, with 20 points (9-6-2) in 17 games.

The team is benefiting in particular from the presence of rookie Matthew Schaefer, who is off to a very good start to his NHL career.

One of the surprises on Long Island is the performance of Jonathan Drouin, who has started the campaign well with his new team.

Jonathan Drouin is having the time of his life with the Islandershttps://t.co/iMngKIKZMX – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 14, 2025

The Québécois has 13 points, including two goals, in 16 games so far this season with a plus-8 rating. He's currently on a hot streak with six points in the last three games.

If he continues to produce at this rate, he could beat his personal mark of 56 points with the Avalanche in 2023-24.

This performance could silence some critics who said Drouin was only producing because he was playing with Nathan MacKinnon.

The former Habs forward currently plays on the Islanders' first line with Mathew Barzal and Simon Holmstrom, and feeds his teammates well with precise, intelligent passes.

Barzal is an excellent hockey player, but he's no MacKinnon, and Drouin is still racking up points.

What's more, even though the forward only has two goals, his role is first and foremost that of a playmaker, and he's been doing just that since the start of the season. His eleven assists place him at the top of his team in this respect.

This was a ridiculous pass by Jonathan Drouin. Under pressure from Luke Hughes and just lays it ahead to Barzal. Drouin has been such a great add to the #Isles pic.twitter.com/vEVapHviKy – Will Pesek (@WillPesek_) November 11, 2025

Coach Patrick Roy has faith in him, and he's the team's fourth most-used forward, averaging 17:46 minutes per game. That's slightly less than in Colorado (18:11 minutes), but a good total for a forward.

Drouin also plays on the Islanders' first powerplay, averaging 3:58 minutes per game and three assists so far this season.

In short, at 30 years of age, the Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts native could well be enjoying the best season of his career, and general manager Mathieu Darche seems to have had a lucky hand in giving him a two-year deal worth an average of $4 million a year.

