Jared Davidson recalled by the Canadiens: the club preferred him to David Kampf

Last night, Alex Newhook went down fighting in the Habs' loss to the Stars. And with Martin St-Louis confirming that the forward would miss some time, the Habs were going to need a replacement.

Because this morning, there were only 11 healthy forwards with the big club.

We assumed it would all come down to a recall, and we were keeping a close eye on Jared Davidson.

And now it's confirmed: Davidson has been recalled by the Habs in the final minutes.

He should make his NHL debut tomorrow night.

The Canadiens have recalled forward Jared Davidson from the Laval Rocket. The Canadiens have recalled forward Jared Davidson from the Laval Rocket.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/EwB6PCG6NX – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 14, 2025

Davidson is off to a great start in the AHL and was the logical choice for recall. He's scored nine goals in 13 AHL games this season, and brings an element of grit and dog to a lineup.

He was the most deserving candidate for a recall.

More details to come…