Injury: Jack Hughes cuts his hand during a team dinner

Hockey injuries are the talk of Montreal today. Earlier today, we learned thatAlex Newhook (four months) and Kaiden Guhle (eight to ten weeks) will be out long-term with the Habs.

No, it's not ideal.

However, in the last few minutes, we also received news of another injury, this time to the Devils. Last night, the Devils held a team dinner with Frank The Tank, a media personality for Barstool Sports who is a big fan of the club.

What do you get a man who has everything? Dinner with the New Jersey Devils. @NjTank99 happy birthday king pic.twitter.com/mVo5TJ0qvT – MikeyBets (@RealMikeyBets) November 14, 2025

Unfortunately, however, the dinner turned sour for the club: according toSportsnet‘s Elliotte Friedman, Jack Hughes “slipped and cut his hand”.

No, you can't make that up.

The Devils have confirmed that Hughes currently has a non-hockey-related hand injury. He is still under evaluation and the club does not know when he will be able to return to play.

He's not expected to face the Capitals tomorrow, though.

It's obviously a very, very unfortunate injury. We'll just have to hope it doesn't keep him sidelined in the long term, because we know how important Hughes is to the Devils.

His 10 goals and 20 points in 17 games this season are club highs. Yes, the Devils need him.

Let's not forget that earlier this year, Lukas Dostal, the Ducks' goaltender, was briefly absent because he fell down the stairs.

Take your pick for the most surreal injury of the two.