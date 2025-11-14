Edwin Diaz rates his chances of returning to the Mets at 50%

Just last night (Thursday), Edwin Diaz of the New York Mets won the title of National League Reliever of the Year. This comes after he opted out of the final two years and $38 million of his current contract on November 3, making him a free agent.

And the principal interested party estimates his chances of returning to Queens at 50%, as he seeks the best possible deal for his family.

I love New York. I'd love to stay in New York, but if I had to go somewhere else, I'd be happy. I want to win a ring, so wherever I go, I want to win a ring and enjoy my time there. I love the Mets organization. You know, if they came up with the best offer for me, I'd like to stay with them, but at the end of the day, I don't know what they're thinking.

In a market filled with arms who can play in a relief bullpen, Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns could very well let Diaz go and replace him with a less expensive option. Because don't expect Diaz to give the Mets a bargain and reject out of hand the possibility of signing a huge contract this winter.

A perfect storm is brewing for the Mets to lose Edwin Díaz. Column: https://t.co/FyKXcCPxQA – Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 14, 2025

If the closer were to leave the Big Apple, the Toronto Blue Jays, who were two outs away from winning the World Series until Jeff Hoffman dropped him, would certainly be in the running, ready to spend big as usual.

In fact, according to people close to the matter, the Blue Jays have met with Diaz's agents from the Wasserman firm during general managers' meetings. It's not necessarily a major development, but interest has been officially expressed.

Certainly, the starting rotation is the Jays' highest priority. But the relief bullpen also needs to be revamped, and Jeff Hoffman needs to leave the number one reliever position and set the table in the eighth inning instead.

