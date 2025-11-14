David Kampf: the Canadiens are interested, says Chris Johnston

Over the past few days, David Kampf's name has been circulating in Montreal. The forward, who was not called up for the waivers today (as expected), had his contract terminated by the Maple Leafs.

So, at the time of writing, he's as free as a bird.

And the rumours linking Kampf to the Habs aren't dying down. In fact, just the opposite is true… not least because of Alex Newhook. More on that later.

In a piece for The Athletic, Chris Johnston gave an update on Kampf's case, mentioning the teams to watch for a possible signing. And unsurprisingly, the Habs are among them.

Because, according to Johnston, there's interest in Kampf in Montreal.

New, for @TheAthletic with @RussoHockey: What we're hearing on potential David Kämpf destinations after contract termination

We know that the club, at the moment, only has right-handed center players. Kampf, a left-handed center, would therefore bring an interesting element to the Montreal lineup… but over the past 24 hours, the Habs' need for Kampf has grown.

Over the course of his career, Kampf has often played at a numerical disadvantage. He's a solid player when his club is short a man… and with the Habs having just lost Newhook, an important piece of their shorthanded unit, they'll need to find options to replace him.

And in that respect, Kampf really is a perfect fit.

The club's numerical disadvantage was already a bit ordinary this season (the Habs are 17th in the league in this respect so far this year), and they'll be without Newhook(and Kaiden Guhle, remember) for several months.

So right now, the Habs could really, really use a guy like Kampf. Let's see if the club can come to an agreement with him… because Kent Hughes won't be the only GM in this race.

