David Kampf: Elliotte Friedman’s turn to link him to the Canadiens
Marc-Olivier Cook
It's a real shame for Alex Newhook.

We don't know how much time he'll have to miss after yesterday's fall… but on the face of it, it's not a good sign. He wasn't able to put any weight on his leg when he left the rink, and we saw how much he was hurting.

Again, it's a real shame, because he'd had a (very) good start to the season. It's never pleasant to see a player injured like that…

Injury to #15 changes the game. Newhook occupied an important role on the team's top-9 and it's going to hurt if he has to miss several games due to his injury.

That said…

There's one name that's starting to circulate around the NHL and that's David Kampf. The forward was linked to the Canadiens earlier this week and Elliotte Friedman did the same in the latest episode of his podcast, which was filmed after Newhook's injury last night.

Friedman really wonders if there can be a fit for Kampf in Montreal… especially in the context that we're talking about a left-handed center who can bring depth to a top-9.

The forward was placed on waivers yesterday and will be free as a bird as of 2pm today.

He'll have the opportunity to sign with the team of his choice… and there will be clubs interested in him because we're talking about a reliable player on the ice. I have a feeling that the Canadiens will be one of them, because having seen Newhook go down in battle changes things for the Canadiens.

So it remains to be seen. But to see Elliotte Friedman talking about the Habs in the case of the forward is still an interesting sign.

Where there's smoke, there's fire… Right?


