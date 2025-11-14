Alex Newhook: don’t expect the same player when he returns

Yesterday, the Canadiens were thrashed 7-0 by the Stars, at home no less.

However, aside from the two points at stake, what hurt the Habs the most was the loss of Alex Newhook, who suffered an injury and had to leave the game.

Alex Newhook leaves the game after a lower-body collision with the boards. pic.twitter.com/6A3PVNvsRg – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 14, 2025

Today, we learned the bad news about Newhook, who suffered a fractured ankle that required surgery earlier in the day. He is expected to miss four months.

The Habs also announced that Kayden Guhle's recovery from surgery will take longer than expected, and that he will miss another 8 to 10 weeks.

Medical updates on Alex Newhook and Kaiden Guhle Medical updates on Alex Newhook and Kaiden Guhle pic.twitter.com/ohzSNVbuuG – Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 14, 2025

This will be a good test of the Habs' depth, which will be put to the test in the coming weeks as the team experiences its first rough patch of the season (1-2-2 in its last five games).

Newhook's injury has come at a very bad time. The forward had been playing good hockey since the start of the season, possibly the best of his career, with 12 points, including 6 goals, in 17 games.

With his speed, he rounded out the team's second line with Ivan Demidov and Oliver Kapanen.

The problem is, even if Newhook can return for the end of the season and the playoffs, there's no guarantee he'll be at the same level when he returns.

The guys at Le Tailgate podcast discussed the question of his (and Guhle's) return to action, and while Greg Lanctot believes it's 100% possible to come back from an ankle injury, citing Drew Doughty's example last year, Ben Roger seems less optimistic.

Let's not forget that one of Newhook's main strengths is his skating stroke, and an ankle injury could slow down his speed and explosion on the ice.

What's more, even if his ankle recovers 100%, it also has the mental effect that such an injury can have on a player, who can lose his rhythm, his confidence and sometimes play in such a way as to avoid injury.

In short, let's hope Newhook can come back from his injury fully recovered with the same level of play on the ice.

