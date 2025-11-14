Alex Newhook and Kaiden Guhle to miss several months of activity

Alex Newhook had to leave his team's game last night with an injury. We suspected the forward would miss some time, but it was unclear exactly how long.

Jared Davidson was recalled to take his place.

And then, in the last few minutes, we finally got some news: Newhook underwent ankle surgery and will miss four months of activity.

At the same time, the Habs also gave us an update on the health of Kaiden Guhle, whose four-to-six-week timetable was beginning to approach.

And the news is very, very bad: he too has undergone surgery (on his adductor muscle, in his case) and will miss another eight to ten weeks.

Medical updates on Alex Newhook and Kaiden Guhle Medical updates on Alex Newhook and Kaiden Guhle pic.twitter.com/ohzSNVbuuG – Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 14, 2025

In Newhook's case, we're talking about a fractured ankle, which was the dreaded scenario. This injury should keep him sidelined until early March.

He will therefore miss the vast majority of the campaign, although he should still be able to return for the final sprint.

In Guhle's case, it's another major blow for the club. We expected to see him back soon, and even saw him skating last week… except that this week, we never saw him on the ice.

And now we know why.

These are two very tough blows for the Habs, whose depth will be seriously tested over the coming months. Let's see how the club responds.

Extension

It's far from impossible that Guhle's absence could be longer than 10 weeks. After all, in 10 weeks' time, we'll be seriously approaching the Olympic Games… and as long as we're not bringing him back too quickly for 2-3 games, the club could opt for the cautious approach and bring him back following the Olympics.

So don't rule out a scenario where the next time Guhle wears a Habs uniform, it'll be after the Olympics.