7-0: the worst defeat in the club’s history at the Bell Centre

It's been a tough week for the Canadiens, who have just thawed out twice in a row in front of their fans at the Bell Centre: 5-1 against the Kings, then 7-0 against the Stars. Combined, we're talking about a collective and cumulative differential of minus-11 in two games.

The Habs players aren't shooting enough, their goalies aren't getting the job done, and when faced with big, experienced teams, the coaching staff can't find a solution.

Yes, the Canadiens are still first in the Atlantic Division, but they're also on a four-game losing streak. And they've won just one of their six games this season against a team that made the playoffs last year.

Yesterday, nothing was going right. Lane Hutson was probably the Habs' worst player, with a minus-7 differential so far this week.

NHL GameScore Impact Card for Montreal Canadiens on 2025-11-13: pic.twitter.com/LvpwYAMMx7 – HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) November 14, 2025

Hutson is having trouble playing against the big teams in the league. Perhaps it's time to move him back to the left, rather than the right?

Worst defeat in Bell Centre history

The Bell Centre was inaugurated on March 16, 1996. The Habs have been playing their home games there for some thirty years.

However, it had never suffered a defeat as bad as yesterday's against the Stars.

Historically, this is the worst defeat in the Habs' history at the Bell Centre. That's no mean feat!

The club's worst-ever home loss came on December 2, 1995, when a certain Patrick Roy was playing his last game with the Habs. But that game was played at the Montreal Forum, as were those of January 19, 1974 (8-0 to the Bruins) and November 15, 1947 (9-1 to the Bruins).

It's worth noting that the Habs also suffered a 9-2 drubbing at the hands of the Penguins on December 12 in front of their home fans, but StatMuse ‘s statistics consider a 7-0 loss to be worse than a 9-2 defeat.

Of course, the Habs have already been beaten 10-0 in Columbus, but I'm talking about home losses this morning.

How will the Canadiens bounce back tomorrow against the Bruins… at the Bell Centre? We'll see.