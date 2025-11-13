Top-4: A first NHL hat trick for Simon Nemec

Only four games were on in the NHL last night.

I know, I know… it was a rather quiet evening for hockey fans.

But there were a few things to take away from the evening:

Three road wins – including two with a notable OT goal – and a multi-goal comeback by the lone home victors on Wednesday.#NHLStats has you covered: https://t.co/y0BcsrWYN6 pic.twitter.com/o3bifQxsqI – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 13, 2025

1: Nemec too good for Bedard

The Hawks hosted the Devils last night… and we were keeping an eye on Connor Bedard because he's been on fire lately.

And sure enough, he opened the scoring with his 10th goal of the season (in just 17 games):

But… in the end, it wasn't Bedard who stole the show in this game.

Rather, it was Simon Nemec… who ended the game with a hat trick. Three goals for the young Devils defenseman… and his first career hat trick:

Simon Nemec comes up clutch for the first hat trick of his career pic.twitter.com/J8BLo1MONj – NHL (@NHL) November 13, 2025

Nemec's three goals really helped his club, as the Devils won the duel 4-3.

Without the defenseman's three goals, New Jersey would probably have lost the game…

Bedard's goal gives him 26 points in just 17 games this season. He's really becoming a star.

2: Nice win for the Mammoth

The Mammoth really needed a win last night. Things had been going badly for the last ten games (seven defeats in 10 games) and they needed to find a way to get back to winning ways.

And just what they needed… because the Mammoth were playing the poor Sabres at home. And they took full advantage, winning 5-2.

In his club's victory, JJ Peterka scored against his former team:

JJ PETERKA SCORES AGAINST HIS FORMER TEAM pic.twitter.com/GBbHLSp1T2 – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 13, 2025

Nick Schmaltz also contributed to his team's W by scoring his 10th goal of the campaign. He's always been a bit underrated, but he's having a fantastic start to the season.

Schmaltzy nets his 10th of the season! 4-2, Utah. pic.twitter.com/2RlUgO230M – Utah Mammoth (@utahmammoth) November 13, 2025

For the Sabres, it's a fourth consecutive loss.

Things are bad in Buffalo… and I wonder how surprised we should be. Because it's always the same story with the Sabres…

3: Four points from Panarin in an offensive festival

Artemi Panarin hasn't had a great start to the season. We wondered if he'd finally slowed down… and obviously, we can forget about that.

Last night, after all, the Russian picked up four assists in his club's win over the Lightning. The Rangers scored seven goals (!) to win 7-3, and that could do wonders for the club's confidence.

The game wasn't played at the home of the Blue Shirts… but still :

This is #NYR Alexis Lafreniere and Artemi Panarin at their best.

pic.twitter.com/8NbFtad0eE – Matthew P. Mugno (@mugnoma) November 13, 2025

Panarin to Trocheck to make it 5-3! pic.twitter.com/uDPg1h7Rrz – Rangers Videos (@SNYRangers) November 13, 2025

On November 7, Panarin arrived at his team's game against the Red Wings with a shaved coconut.

The result?

The bread man has collected nine points in four games since having his hair shaved. Is this the miracle solution?

I'm asking for a friend…

Artemi Panarin has once again shaved his head (via @NHL) pic.twitter.com/fpPM3GLKMK – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 8, 2025

4: Defensive match-up between the Oilers and Flyers

Evan Bouchard has been rotten since the start of the season. And I don't mince my words when I say that.

But yesterday, the Oilers defenseman scored. A beautiful goal at that:

#Flyers have been getting outplayed to end the period…McDavid finds Evan Bouchard here. 1-0 EDM. pic.twitter.com/pz4sj1MEMX – Flyers Nation (@FlyersNation) November 13, 2025

Among the Flyers, there's one guy who always catches the eye… and you understand here that I'm talking about Matvei Michkov.

The Russian, who hasn't had a great start to the season, is on a good run right now. Yesterday, he scored in his third game in a row (and you have to wonder if that's good enough for Sean Couturier):

Three goals in three games for Michkov : @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/uIR5II9r6T – NHL (@NHL) November 13, 2025

Overtime was needed in the game to determine a winner between the two clubs… and for the second game in a row, Jack Roslovic stood up for the Oilers.

The Edmonton outfit won 2-1 thanks to his goal :

JACK ROSLOVIC DOES IT AGAIN He scores in @Energizer overtime for the second straight game! pic.twitter.com/bsPGV58wIf – NHL (@NHL) November 13, 2025

Extension

– Wow!

SAM LAFFERTY GOAL OF THE YEAR CONTENDER pic.twitter.com/fqI75kqFo2 – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 13, 2025

– Top scorers of the night :

– 10 games tonight :