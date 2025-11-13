Scott Boras put the pressure on the Blue Jays

Scott Boras likes owners who spend money on their customers.

In the past, when the Blue Jays were rebuilding, they didn't necessarily spend money. Boras declared that the club had the blue flu.

In other words, he wanted Rogers to get his money out.

In recent years, this has been done. And now, let's just say that the powerful agent has figured out how to put pressure on the Blue Jays to do it again this year.

In his press briefing at the GM meeting, he talked about the Blue Jays. He said that Toronto was one of the five biggest markets in the league… before adding that he expected financial commitments from the club.

In short, he praised the way things are going in Toronto.

Agent Scott Boras on Toronto and the #BlueJays: “Toronto is one of the top four or five major markets in the major leagues, and I think we'll see the we'll see ownership commitment and every bit of behavior to support and advance that.” – Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) November 12, 2025

Of course, it's easy to see why Boras would benefit from the Blue Jays getting their money out the door. Why? Because the club has a very large budget for its players.

But above all, this winter, the Blue Jays are in every race. Like last year and the year before… and the year before that.

Agents expect to see them get a nice crop this winter. https://t.co/rP5dfjebs3 – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 11, 2025

Blue Jays want top pitchers and good hitters. The 2025 players loved playing in Toronto, the club has money and is eager to spend it. Ah: Vladdy's also in town to stay.

What more could an agent ask for?

Not all Boras players are logical targets for the Blue Jays. That said, I'd be really surprised if the bosses of the Queen City club didn't discuss Max Scherzer, Dylan Cease or Cody Bellinger with Scott Vorace.

To be continued.

This content was created with the help of AI.