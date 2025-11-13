“Samuel Montembeault is easily one of the NHL’s top 15 goaltenders.”

Samuel Montembeault is the talk of the town these days.

Obviously, Montembeault is aware that he's not playing up to his talent or the expectations that have been placed on him. He wants to give more.

He's cut himself off from social networks for the time being, to get back on track. A good idea.

Sam Montembeault today on how he deals with the reaction from fans after a loss: “Especially on social media, you gotta put that behind. I deleted my Instagram cause obviously after a loss, you can't go on it. Many things that are said aren't nice on there. You just gotta take… pic.twitter.com/ZJ48sRDAAN – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 12, 2025

Because in reality, everyone agrees on this: Monty hasn't forgotten how to be a good NHL goalie. He knows how to handle the Montreal market and how to make saves.

He just needs to find the right frame of mind to do it.

And in this respect, Renaud Lavoie is a great believer in Montembeault. In Lavoie's eyes, the Québécois (who won't be playing tonight, mind you) is in the top third of NHL goaltenders.

And when Anthony Marcotte told him, during his column on BPM Sports, that this meant the goaltender was in the top-15 of his profession, Renaud Lavoie told him that was “easily” the case.

“He's in the top third of goalies in the league” pic.twitter.com/MWRKDgg00U – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 13, 2025

That's a big statement.

Do you agree? Do you think it was true, but his start to the season means that it's not necessarily true anymore on November 13, 2025? Or do you think it's simply not true?

Let's not forget that goalkeepers, in general, don't have as good a start to the season as they normally do. This is particularly true of Team Canada's battle for a position in front of the net. #Olympics

Guillaume Lefrançois points out that this is the worst start to a season for goalkeeping stats in decades.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @balado.sortiedezone

But since Samuel Montembeault's stats are still below the goalie average (among the worst, in some respects) this season, it's understandable that he'll have to give more to help his club.

That's what the best in their profession are capable of, after all.

