Paul Skenes forced himself to have a more normal reaction by winning the Cy Young

Yesterday, Tarik Skubal and Paul Skenes won the Cy Young trophy. No surprises here.

What we wanted to watch was whether Paul Skenes would have a better reaction than last year, when he was named Rookie of the Year. There was a lot of talk about that, because he looked like a guy who'd just been told some very ordinary news.

But this year, clearly, he's been told to try a little harder.

His reaction to being named National Pitcher of the Year seemed a little forced. But he didn't look like a robot, and that's the most important thing for many people.

Paul Skenes had a much bigger reaction to winning an award this year pic.twitter.com/hUZPmHKFfa – FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 13, 2025

Of course, a Cy Young-winning pitcher is bound to talk to the media. And since the rumor that he'd like to play for the Yankees had circulated during the day, it was a topic of conversation with the Pirates star.

The main man said he wanted to win and that Pittsburgh was where he wanted to do it. Of course, he couldn't do anything but release the tape and say publicly that he wanted to win in Pittsburgh.

More: “The way that fans see us outside of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh is not supposed to win. There are 29 fanbases that expect us to lose. I want to be part of the 26 guys that change that.” – Colin Beazley (@colin_beazley) November 13, 2025

The Skenes quote I liked the most was the one where he said he liked the fact that if the club loses, the fans don't show up at the stadium as much. He understands that it takes wins to bring people to PNC Park.

He wants to be part of the group that makes that happen.

Paul Skenes is something else, man. Incredible. “I personally love if we're losing, fans don't show up in the same numbers. If you want fans, you have to win. I want to be part of the group that accomplishes that.” – Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) November 13, 2025

Why do I like this quote? Because it sends a big message to his bosses: we want a winning team on the field, and we need management to release the budget to make that happen.

Skenes has never been afraid to get his message out when the time was right.

On today's @passion_mlb podcast, @SebasBerrouard and I talked a lot about the MLB rumors of the moment https://t.co/hByNLbKavG – Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) November 13, 2025

Tarik Skubal wants to make an impact a la Justin Verlander.

Me: “How do you want to be remembered?” Skubal: “Kind of like your brother” This was awesome https://t.co/nHcc0nprTS – Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) November 13, 2025

Tatsuya Imai is a player the Blue Jays are keeping an eye on.

Jays doing diligence on Tatsuya Imai. Ross Atkins: “A good player with a really interesting arsenal that had an incredible year. So we've done the (background) work and we have some more work to do on that front, but I'm glad that he's going to be an option for the industry.” – Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) November 13, 2025

Nick Anderson with the A's.

Source: RHP Nick Anderson is in agreement with the @Athletics on a 1-year contract that includes an @MLB camp invite. Anderson, 35, has pitched in 6 MLB seasons. His MLB salary is $1M if he's added to the 40-man roster. – Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 13, 2025

Here are the big pitchers on the market.

Which free agent starting pitcher do you want your favorite team to pursue? pic.twitter.com/Q0HDaAji8r – MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 13, 2025

This content was created with the help of AI.