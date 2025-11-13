Baseball

Paul Skenes forced himself to have a more normal reaction by winning the Cy Young
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Yesterday, Tarik Skubal and Paul Skenes won the Cy Young trophy. No surprises here.

What we wanted to watch was whether Paul Skenes would have a better reaction than last year, when he was named Rookie of the Year. There was a lot of talk about that, because he looked like a guy who'd just been told some very ordinary news.

But this year, clearly, he's been told to try a little harder.

His reaction to being named National Pitcher of the Year seemed a little forced. But he didn't look like a robot, and that's the most important thing for many people.

Of course, a Cy Young-winning pitcher is bound to talk to the media. And since the rumor that he'd like to play for the Yankees had circulated during the day, it was a topic of conversation with the Pirates star.

The main man said he wanted to win and that Pittsburgh was where he wanted to do it. Of course, he couldn't do anything but release the tape and say publicly that he wanted to win in Pittsburgh.

The Skenes quote I liked the most was the one where he said he liked the fact that if the club loses, the fans don't show up at the stadium as much. He understands that it takes wins to bring people to PNC Park.

He wants to be part of the group that makes that happen.

Why do I like this quote? Because it sends a big message to his bosses: we want a winning team on the field, and we need management to release the budget to make that happen.

Skenes has never been afraid to get his message out when the time was right.

