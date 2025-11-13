Baseball

MLB en bref : Les Padres pourraient être vendus | Emmanuel Clase a été arrêté
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB en bref : Les Padres pourraient être vendus | Emmanuel Clase a été arrêté
Credit: Sean M. Haffey

Les Padres pourraient être vendus

Oui, le club perd de l'argent et pourrait bel et bien échanger Fernando Tatis Jr. en marge de la nouvelle du jour.

Tatsuya Imai aime les gros marchés

Son agent ne dira pas le contraire.

Les Blue Jays le gardent à l'oeil.

La puissante division Est de l'Américaine

Rien n'est facile, là-bas.

Emmanuel Clase a été arrêté par le FBI

Il est arrivé aux États-Unis.

Ranger Suarez à surveiller

Les Blue Jays l'aiment bien.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!