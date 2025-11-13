MLB en bref : Les Padres pourraient être vendus | Emmanuel Clase a été arrêté

Les Padres pourraient être vendus

Oui, le club perd de l'argent et pourrait bel et bien échanger Fernando Tatis Jr. en marge de la nouvelle du jour.

Padres could be sold pic.twitter.com/58VT58451H — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 13, 2025

Tatsuya Imai aime les gros marchés

Son agent ne dira pas le contraire.

“He loves big markets … he is someone who really wants to be on a winning team and compete at the highest level.” Scott Boras on Japanese pitcher Tatsuya Imai. pic.twitter.com/5bcFTiTAS5 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 12, 2025

Les Blue Jays le gardent à l'oeil.

Blue Jays are monitoring Tatsuya Imai, who appears well positioned for a big payday https://t.co/wuJZCOzl1u pic.twitter.com/ZbEtSDFfqJ — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) November 13, 2025

La puissante division Est de l'Américaine

Rien n'est facile, là-bas.

MLB's best division? AL East arms race as Yankees and Red Sox chase Blue Jays https://t.co/oVToDY2eF1 — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 13, 2025

Emmanuel Clase a été arrêté par le FBI

Il est arrivé aux États-Unis.

Emmanuel Clase arrived at JFK Airport this morning from the Dominican Republic and was arrested by FBI agents, per Eastern District of New York DOJ spokesperson. He will be arraigned at 2 p.m. — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) November 13, 2025

Ranger Suarez à surveiller

Les Blue Jays l'aiment bien.