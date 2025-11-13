Martin St-Louis knows what it takes to beat the big clubs

There's a certain trend that seems to be catching up with the Canadiens in recent years.

When the Habs face a big club, it's not easy. It's never easy, in fact.

We saw it in last season's playoffs against the Capitals, and we saw it again Tuesday night at the Bell Centre against the Kings. The Canadiens didn't have what it took to compete with the Los Angeles outfit earlier this week on a physical level, and it ended up sinking the club.

But Martin St-Louis says he knows what it takes to be good against a club like the Kings – and like the Stars, who will be at the Bell Centre tonight.

The secret recipe is failure first. And if the Habs don't start the game by being involved at that level, that's when things can get complicated for the Montreal team pilot.

You've got to be a little quicker on the forecheck. You have to arrive a little earlier. If you arrive on time, you're going to deal with the physical play. – Martin St-Louis

It's all about how you adjust https://t.co/Ou67QWgbOi – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 13, 2025

That's what was lacking against the Kings.

On Tuesday, before the game, we kept saying we had to throw pucks deep and be aggressive on the forecheck… but it didn't happen. And the Kings had the opportunity to do whatever they wanted on the ice, because the players had time to make the right decisions.

When there's less pressure on the other team's players… it's harder to come away with a win.

All in all, it's a question of learning to start games in the right way at this level. And Martin St-Louis's men won't have to wait long for a test like this again… because the Stars also have a big club on paper.

The Canadiens' players know what the message is. But they have to apply it for it to work, too…

