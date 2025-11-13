Jonathan Marchessault: the Habs were not among the two finalists in 2024, according to Jeff Marek

It's no secret that Jonathan Marchessault has talked to the Habs and would have liked to play for his childhood club.

However, money (and taxes) talks, and he ultimately chose Nashville, a choice that, for the moment, is proving disastrous.

The Preds may already be looking at their options to trade him. He's established in Nashville and has a partial no-trade clause. He therefore has a say in his next destination.

Would he come to Montreal, which once made him an offer? I'm not sure.

One thing's for sure, the Habs weren't among the two finalist clubs to acquire him on the free agent market in 2024, contrary to popular belief. Jeff Marek broke the news on Morning Cuppa Hockey.

Indeed, according to Marek, it was a race between the Ducks and Preds at the end. Does that mean the Canadiens were his third choice?

And in the end, he chose the tax-free state. In California, taxes are much higher than in Nevada and Tennessee, that's for sure.

In hindsight, I wonder if the Québécois regrets his choice not to go with the Ducks, who are excellent this season and for years to come. The Habs are in the same boat as the Ducks.

In 15 games this season, the Québécois has four goals and two assists. He's clearly not a shadow of the man who signed for five years/$5.5 million less than two years ago.

Will any team want to acquire a 34-year-old who doesn't play good hockey? Nashville and Barry Trotz won't do other teams any favors by handing him over on a silver platter. Unless this team wants to take 100% of his salary for the next three and a half years…

