It’s a good thing the Habs don’t play in the West…

After the worst setback of the season on Tuesday against the Kings, the Habs wanted to get back to winning ways tonight against the Stars.

Jakub Dobes was back in net.

Here are the line-ups:

Stars lines in warmup at Centre Bell: Steel-Johnston-Rantanen

Robertson-Hintz-Seguin

Bäck-Hryckowian-Bourque

Blackwell-Faksa-Bastian Lindell-Heiskanen

Harley-Lyubushkin

Bichsel-Petrovic DeSmith in goal – Robert Tiffin (@RobertTiffin) November 13, 2025

Despite an excellent first period by the Habs, it was the Stars who scored the only goal of the period.

Wyatt Johnston scored his 11th goal of the season, his eighth on the powerplay.

The Stars score on the powerplay after some nifty puck movement. Wyatt Johnston's 11th goal of the year. pic.twitter.com/PfS7KrGres – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) November 14, 2025

It was also his 100th career goal.

Again in the second, Montreal didn't play badly, but lacked opportunism.

The Stars were not lacking in opportunism. They scored four times and took a five-goal lead.

Esa Lindell makes it a 2-0 Dallas game. pic.twitter.com/pXR14S28l0 – TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 14, 2025

Québécois Mavrik Bourque and Justin Hryckowian get assists Stars now lead 5-0 pic.twitter.com/SiWVppRVPO – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 14, 2025

Worst of all: Alex Newhook got hurt.

He never returned to the game.

Alex Newhook leaves the game after a lower-body collision with the boards. pic.twitter.com/6A3PVNvsRg – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 14, 2025

In the third period, Samuel Montembeault took his young teammate's place

Different goalie, same result: goal.

Final score: 7-0 Dallas, who added a late goal.

The Canadiens host the Bruins Saturday night at the Bell Centre, looking to snap a two-game losing streak.

Extended

– Already a 300th game for Martin St-Louis.

Martin St-Louis will lead his 300th game as head coach of the Canadiens! #TexasHockey v. #GoHabsGo on RDS pic.twitter.com/eQYqMrCCJF – RDS (@RDSca) November 13, 2025

– Scouts on site.

Scouts in Bell Centre press box for tonight's game between Canadiens and Dallas Stars #Habs pic.twitter.com/ujYIDbeRoa – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) November 13, 2025

– Yup.

“This is the first time I've managed a team with this much depth. I need to do a better job of getting the players rolling” – Martin St.Louis. Tonight: Veleno and Gallagher on pp… – Michel Bouchard (@bouchardmichel) November 14, 2025

– Difficult for Lane against big Western teams.

#Habs defenseman Lane Hutson is now minus-7 over last two games. – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) November 14, 2025

– When things go wrong.