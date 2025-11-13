Hockey

It’s a good thing the Habs don’t play in the West…
Raphael Simard
Credit: DansLesCoulisses.com

After the worst setback of the season on Tuesday against the Kings, the Habs wanted to get back to winning ways tonight against the Stars.

Jakub Dobes was back in net.

Here are the line-ups:

Despite an excellent first period by the Habs, it was the Stars who scored the only goal of the period.

Wyatt Johnston scored his 11th goal of the season, his eighth on the powerplay.

It was also his 100th career goal.

Again in the second, Montreal didn't play badly, but lacked opportunism.

The Stars were not lacking in opportunism. They scored four times and took a five-goal lead.

Worst of all: Alex Newhook got hurt.

He never returned to the game.

In the third period, Samuel Montembeault took his young teammate's place

Different goalie, same result: goal.

Final score: 7-0 Dallas, who added a late goal.

The Canadiens host the Bruins Saturday night at the Bell Centre, looking to snap a two-game losing streak.


Already a 300th game for Martin St-Louis.

Scouts on site.

– Yup.

Difficult for Lane against big Western teams.

When things go wrong.

