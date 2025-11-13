Here’s what Davis Alexander and the Alouettes have to bank on

The Montreal Alouettes are facing a major concern as they approach the Grey Cup Grand Final: the physical condition of their quarterback, Davis Alexander.

With a left thigh injury, the young playmaker is not at 100%, and his reduced mobility could influence the team's game plan. Facing the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Winnipeg on Sunday, every decision and every play will be crucial.

Usually formidable out of the pocket, this time Alexander may have to rely more on his arm than his legs. Fortunately for Montreal, this strength is one of his major assets.

Able to throw precise passes from long distances, he remains a constant threat to opposing defenses, even when restricted in his movements. Former CFL player Marc Calixte illustrates this well in his Journal de Montréal column.

The key to success will lie in the complicity between Alexander and his receivers. Tyson Philpot and Tyler Snead will have to excel in the short and intermediate routes, taking advantage of the rare openings left by Saskatchewan's aggressive defense. These quick wins will help maintain the offensive rhythm without exposing the injured quarterback too much.

Depth to surprise Saskatchewan

In decisive moments, Charleston Rambo and Austin Mack will also have a decisive role to play. Their ability to impose themselves in deep areas could force the opposing defense to back off, opening up valuable space for other targets. If Alexander can strike the right balance between caution and audacity, the Alouettes have every chance of springing a surprise.

Even diminished, the Montreal quarterback remains a fierce competitor, and his leadership inspires confidence in the dressing room. To triumph over Saskatchewan, the Alouettes will need to combine strategy, patience and impeccable execution – and hope that Davis Alexander's arm makes up for what his leg can't offer.

This content was created with the help of AI.