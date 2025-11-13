Don’t be too quick to dismiss the Yankees’ Kyle Tucker case

Kyle Tucker is the big name of the off-season.

Right now, it feels like the Dodgers, Giants, Phillies, Blue Jays and Yankees are possibly the teams most likely to sign the outfielder.

Could this change? Yes. But with Tucker expected to sign for over $300 million, clubs like the A's and Twins won't be there, you know.

Because the Dodgers don't necessarily want to sign him long-term, the Giants can't seem to sign guys in recent years and Tucker comes from Tampa Bay, the chances of the other three teams (who practice in Tampa's corner), in my eyes, are better.

Many people don't necessarily believe that Tucker has a real chance of signing in New York. But according to Ben Nicholson-Smith, who covers the Blue Jays for Sportsnet, the Bronx Bombers shouldn't be counted out too quickly.

According to Nicholson-Smith, who has spoken to a number of Tucker insiders, the Yankees would be far more likely to impress the Tucker clan than the Blue Jays.

Warning: impressing a player doesn't necessarily mean signing him. It also depends on the monetary value of a potential offer from the Yankees, who are looking to trim their fat this winter.

Remember that Tucker could sign before Cody Bellinger (a Scott Boras client) this winter… and that Bellinger is the Yankees' priority.

If I had to make up my mind right now, I have a feeling that the Phillies and Blue Jays might be the two teams most likely to sign Tucker this winter.

And I also think that the Phillies need Tucker a lot more than the Blue Jays, who are probably less desperate this winter than the Pennsylvania club on the position player market.

