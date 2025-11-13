David Kampf (once linked to the Canadiens) will be a free agent tomorrow

Recently, we've been talking about David Kampf. We're talking about a center who had been linked to the Canadiens.

Kampf is in a dispute with the Toronto Maple Leafs, who sent him to the AHL. He played a few games with the Marlies before refusing to report to the Maple Leafs' training club any longer.

And now the dispute has reached a point of no return: Toronto officials are going to terminate his agreement.

Expect David Kampf to be placed on waivers today for purpose of termination of contract. So, if he clears waivers tomorrow he can sign with another NHL club. – Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) November 13, 2025

So he'll go through the waivers today and be free as a bird tomorrow. It's only a formality, though: no one will claim him.

How do I know this? Nobody wanted his contract in a transaction. So he won't be claimed for free, without the possibility of withholding salary or trading a contract in return.

Kampf earns $2.4 million a year until 2027 under the terms of his current contract. Expect to see him sign for less than that, if he finds work. At minimum wage, perhaps?

So he'll be leaving money on the table to leave the Queen City.

At minimum wage, might the Habs be tempted to sign this veteran, who knows how to play short-handed and is a good left-hander in the face-off circle?

Personally, I don't see him signing in town.

David Kampf's contract is getting terminated. Let the bidding war begin. pic.twitter.com/LloXQtpteP – JFresh (@JFreshHockey) November 13, 2025

The Habs don't like to have extras up top, and I can't see the Canadiens parting with Joe Veleno to make room for Kampf on the club's fourth line.

While you're at it, bring in a guy from Laval. #FlorianXhekaj

If Jake Evans wasn't so good in the face-off circle, he'd be an option. But right now, the Habs certainly don't need a guy who can't play on the top-9 and wouldn't be useful on faceoffs because of Evans' presence.

I'd be surprised to see the Habs break club chemistry to bring in this type of player, who has been a problem in Toronto. He's not talented enough to shake up the club's organizational chart, having hardly played in the playoffs in 2025 in Toronto.

overtime

– That makes sense.

According to @PierreVLeBrun, the Dallas Stars have two options: trade Jason Robertson or give him a long-term contract. For the full discussion with @AlexTourignyRDS, check out our YouTube channel. : https://t.co /XcUO3rjRys pic.twitter.com/tIyD1D4ymC – RDS (@RDSca) November 13, 2025

– Of note.

– The Tkachuk brothers could get into it.