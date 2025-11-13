Brendan Gallahgher: “We’ll be playing without Alex Newhook for a while”

Tonight, the Canadiens took a beating .

Losing 7-0 to the Stars hurts. Even more so when you consider that the Canadiens have lost four of their last five games.

And on top of that, there have been two thaws in a row.

But what hurts the most is Alex Newhook's injury. The Canadiens player left the game after suffering a worrying injury. Kirby Dach was also hurt, but remained in the game.

What we do know is that Newhook (who had made a good start to the season) was unable to finish his team's game and had to be assessed following his injury.

That's what the Canadiens announced during the game – and Martin St-Louis didn't really give much more info on the subject when he met the press (calmly, without looking too angry) after the game.

But hey: it looked… painful.

And now Newhook is in a lot of pain after slamming feet first into the boards. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/lisS8C98ZA – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) November 14, 2025

However, it should be noted that Brendan Gallagher mentioned, after the defeat, that the club would have to cope without Newhook for quite some time.

No surprises here.

#Habs Brendan Gallagher says it was tough to see Alex Newhook get injured: “we're going to be without Newy for a little bit here; a player that worked hard in the offseason…was having an unbelievable year and you just feel for him at this point.” – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) November 14, 2025

By necessity, there are three questions that must be asked on the heels of Alex Newhook's injury, which marks the first real negative turning point in the Habs' season.

1. Who will be recalled to take his place? At present, the Canadiens have only 11 healthy forwards.

2. Who will take his place with Oliver Kapanen and Ivan Demidov? It's possible that Martin St-Louis will be shuffling his cards more intensely: that remains to be seen.

3. Does this put pressure on Kent Hughes to make a move?