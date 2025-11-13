Alexander Zharovsky likes to play center (and that’s a game-changer for the Habs)

The Canadiens are looking for their second center of the future.

For a while, we thought it was Michael Hage. That said, the man currently playing wing in the NCAA may be more suited to playing somewhere other than center in the NHL.

We'll see in due course.

But as things change rapidly, we've also noticed that in recent games, Alexander Zharovsky has been tested more and more at center.

We knew he was being tested there… but we didn't know he liked playing center better than wing.

In a question-and-answer session in the last few days, the Canadiens' top prospect said he'd rather play center than wing.

And let's just say it's interesting.

Habs prospect Alexander Zharovsky says he prefers to play as a center instead of a winger https://t.co/FCPYJA9osd – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 13, 2025

Obviously, it's too early to project anything concrete. Zharovsky still has (theoretically) a whopping 18 months left on his contract in Russia, i.e. until the summer of 2027. A lot can go right or wrong when it comes to development.

But what if he develops well at center?

If so, he could one day become a good candidate for the position that's currently vacant: that of center of the future behind captain Nick Suzuki.

How about Ivan Demidov on Alexander Zharovsky's wing?

The problem? If he only arrives in the NHL in 2027, the Habs can't wait at least two years before making a move for a center.

So, in reality, the Habs have to consider this element (Zharovsky at center) as a bonus, without deviating from the plan to find a young center of the future quickly. Unless, of course, Sidney Crosby changes things…

overtime

– Good question.

It raises questions about his alleged loyalty to the Blue Jays. https://t.co/b1T5ZXaxqz – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 13, 2025

– Interesting.

Pierre LeBrun: The Blues have made it abundantly clear…they're willing to listen on a lot of things; Wild are looking for a top 6 forward; Leafs, there's pressure on Treliving to do something; Calgary's made a lotta calls; there's that kind of activity – Oilers Now (11/12) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) November 13, 2025

– Good news.

Nick Suzuki was back at Habs practice today https://t.co/mNgpFIz3Ue – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 13, 2025

– Nice contract.

– Reconstruction in sight?