Alex Newhook quits and is unable to put weight on his leg

Ouch!

Alex Newhook, who is having an excellent start to the season, has just fallen hard against the ramp.

His knee seems to have taken the brunt of the blow and it looks serious… He was unable to put any weight on when he returned to the dressing room. Oliver Kapanen signaled to the therapists to come to his teammate's rescue immediately.

And now Newhook is in a lot of pain after slamming feet first into the boards. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/lisS8C98ZA – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) November 14, 2025

The Canadiens enjoyed a power play after the injury, but were unable to capitalize and avenge their teammate.

Joe Veleno took his place on the second power play. Not ideal.

Just before, on the Stars' second goal, Kirby Dach had blocked a puck and looked in pain. Luckily for him, he returned to the fray.

Overtime

Before the game, Newhook had 12 points in 16 games. He's much more involved this season and it's encouraging to see. After all, we seem to forget that he's only 24. Let's hope his injury isn't too serious and that he can return to action soon.

If not, this will be a golden opportunity for the player (Kirby Dach?) taking his place on the second line with Oliver Kapanen and Ivan Demidov.

If the winger misses a few games, will Jared Davidson eventually be called back up? He certainly deserves to be.