Adam Engstrom is very comfortable playing on the right (even though he’s left-handed)
Raphael Simard
On the Mathias & Serpent podcast, Mathias Brunet and Simon Boisvert did a rather interesting exercise: predicting the Montreal line-up three years from now.

Well, it's almost impossible to predict 100%, but when they talked about defense, Adam Engstrom wasn't mentioned. And yet, the Snake likes him a lot for a long shot.

Still, we shouldn't rule out the Swede's presence in the Habs lineup anytime soon. He's a very underrated defenseman in the organization and, frankly, I don't think he could do any worse than Arber Xhekaj.

This morning, the Athletic Commission published an interview of the defenseman with Marco D'Amico, and the defenseman believes he is very comfortable playing on the right, which will amply help him carve out a position in the NHL.

He even believes he has an advantage playing in this position.

Playing on the right as a left-hander isn't as rare as the opposite, but still, he has to play on his opposite side.

Not every defenseman is able and comfortable to do this. And in the NHL, right-handed defensemen are a rarer commodity.

In Montreal, Kaiden Guhle can play on the right, but he's always injured. David Reinbacher is a question mark right now, and Alexandre Carrier is under contract for another season after 2025-2026, so let's just say his future in Montreal isn't set in stone. I'd love him to stay, though…

It's just Noah Dobson who's guaranteed a long-term spot on the right side of the blue line with the club.

Engstrom could sneak into the lineup (on the right) in the near future, then.


