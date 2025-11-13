Hockey

0 in 7: The Canadiens’ powerplay needs to get back on track
Marc-Olivier Cook
0 in 7: The Canadiens’ powerplay needs to get back on track
Credit: Getty Images

The Canadiens' powerplay is dangerous on paper.

There are talented players on both waves of the powerplay, and it works. It's not for nothing that the Habs rank 5th in the NHL for powerplay success rate (26.1%) so far this season.

Except that lately, it hasn't been so easy. Much less easy.

It's been three games, after all, since the Habs have scored in this situation. They're 0 for 7 during that period, and clearly, they need to get back on track. Special units always play an important role in a club's success, and it's no coincidence that the Habs have lost two of their last three games either.

Tonight's game against the Stars will be a great opportunity to reverse the trend… as the Dallas team ranks 26th in the NHL for power-play efficiency (73.6%).

And Martin St-Louis knows it, too.

What needs to be corrected is the way the Canadiens execute their plays.

Sometimes – too often, in fact – we see that plays can be a little easier to read. When the guys are static in the offensive zone, that's when it can become less obvious… and it's especially when you see the players moving around on the ice that it can become dangerous for the other team.

Because it's true that the Habs have what it takes to be really good with the man advantage. The addition of Ivan Demidov to the first wave of the PP is a game-changer, because he opens up the passing lanes with his vision and his hands… but you have to stop looking for the perfect game too.

We've been saying it a lot lately: the Canadiens aren't getting enough shots on net… and the same goes for the powerplay. The good news is that this is being corrected… But the Habs also need to find a way to revitalize their power play.

Maybe they can get back on track against a team like the Stars, who have trouble being disciplined and who also have trouble defending on the power play.


Overtime

– He's right.

– Coming up.

– Well…

– They'll be one to watch.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!