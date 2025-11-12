Worth seeing: Chris Chelios’ seaside home (for sale) listed at US$60m

Interested in buying a home on Malibu's Paradise Cove beach?

Chris Chelios may be able to help.

As reported in Le Journal de Québec, the former Habs defenseman has put his “shack” up for sale, and frankly, it's worth seeing (at least) the photos of the property. Because it's truly, truly magnificent.

Great rooms, splendid scenery…

It's hard not to fall in love with the house (353 square meters with four bedrooms and five bathrooms spread over three levels) when you see photos like the one below :

Love the beach and sea views?

Don't look too far. This place is perfect for you… and the photos show just how dreamy it is.

Nothing less, in fact:

The interior of the house is also remarkable. The rooms are beautiful, the color scheme (rather pale) is interesting…

Really, it's hard not to fall in love with this house:

The bad news? The house is on the market for… US$60 million.

Yes, you read that right.

Whose luck? That's the question I'm asking myself right now. It's a truly heavenly place… and let's just say I'd know what I'd be doing if I won the lottery tomorrow morning (hehe).

