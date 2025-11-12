Hockey

Top-5: Nathan MacKinnon has 12 points in three games
Raphael Simard
Last night, the Habs were really roughed up by Los Angeles.

Eight other games were played.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. Nathan MacKinnon has 12 points in three games

The best player in the NHL right now is without a doubt Nathan MacKinnon.

In his last two games, he collected nine points. Last night, he collected another three, giving him 12 points in three games.

Incredible, though.

He played a part in three of his team's four goals in a 4-1 victory.

The Ducks' only goal was scored by Leo Carlsson, who is also enjoying a good streak.

It was his 100th career point.

Gabriel Landeskog scored his first goal of the season.

And Scott Wedgewood is the first NHL goalie to reach the 10-win plateau this season.

2. Seven straight wins for the Bruins

The Bruins are on fire.

Yesterday, they beat the Maple Leafs 5-3 and have won their last seven games.

They are now tied with the Habs for first place in the Atlantic.

In the win, David Pastrnak scored his 400th and 401st career goals. At his 400th, the bench was emptied.

Jeremy Swayman lost his mask on a big shot from Brandon Carlo.

A match forgotten in Toronto, which not only lost the game, but the services of its best player, Auston Matthews, and its number one goalie, Anthony Stolarz.

Matthews left following this contact:

3. Stars win in Ottawa for the first time since 2016

The Canadiens may be struggling against the Kings.

The Stars, on the other hand, aren't capable of winning in Ottawa. Yesterday, they finally won a game in Canada's national capital, their first since 2016.

Roope Hintz gave the Stars victory in overtime.

With Ottawa leading 2-1 midway through the third period, Jason Robertson brought everyone back to square one.

Then Linus Ullmark did everything he could to send everyone into overtime.

Dallas faces Montreal on Thursday.

4. Jordan Binnington is the goalie with the most games played in Blues history

No goalie in Blues history has more games played than Jordan Binnington.

Yesterday, he played his 348th game.

This plateau was celebrated with a victory over the NHL's worst team.

St. Louis won 3-2 against the Flames.

In the win, Binnington stopped 38 of 40 shots.

Oskar Sundqvist was in charge of the forwards. He picked up two assists.

5. The Blue Jackets didn't even know they'd won

In Seattle, it was a fairly defensive game between the Jackets and the Kraken.

In the end, the Blue Jackets won the shootout in spite of themselves.

After Charlie Coyle's fourth-round goal, the bench seemed quite confused.

In the victory, goalkeeper Jet Greaves was impeccable, stopping 22 of the 23 shots directed at him.

The only goal scored by the visitors came from Adam Fantilli.


Extension

– Obviously.

– Beautiful ceremony.

– Top scorers from the previous day.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Four games on the bill tonight.

(Credit: Google)
