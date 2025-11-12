Top-5: Nathan MacKinnon has 12 points in three games

Last night, the Habs were really roughed up by Los Angeles.

Eight other games were played.

Here are the results and highlights:

The @NHLBruins have won seven straight games and the @Avalanche hold a four-point lead atop the NHL standings after Tuesday night.#NHLStats: https://t.co/p2hZMQw7KZ pic.twitter.com/STJ4vaDl9T – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 12, 2025

1. Nathan MacKinnon has 12 points in three games

The best player in the NHL right now is without a doubt Nathan MacKinnon.

In his last two games, he collected nine points. Last night, he collected another three, giving him 12 points in three games.

Incredible, though.

We're running out of words to describe how good Nathan MacKinnon has been recently pic.twitter.com/YwVEmwSTz3 – NHL (@NHL) November 12, 2025

He played a part in three of his team's four goals in a 4-1 victory.

The Ducks' only goal was scored by Leo Carlsson, who is also enjoying a good streak.

It was his 100th career point.

Gabriel Landeskog scored his first goal of the season.

And Scott Wedgewood is the first NHL goalie to reach the 10-win plateau this season.

Scott Wedgewood is the first goaltender to reach 10 wins this season! pic.twitter.com/vFGbfJudio – NHL (@NHL) November 12, 2025

2. Seven straight wins for the Bruins

The Bruins are on fire.

Yesterday, they beat the Maple Leafs 5-3 and have won their last seven games.

They are now tied with the Habs for first place in the Atlantic.

In the win, David Pastrnak scored his 400th and 401st career goals. At his 400th, the bench was emptied.

WHAT A MOVE, PASTA HAS CAREER GOAL 400 THE ENTIRE B'S BENCH EMPTIED FOR THE ON-ICE PASTA PARTY pic.twitter.com/JQpuEYil1y – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 12, 2025

Jeremy Swayman lost his mask on a big shot from Brandon Carlo.

Myers clapper just knocked Swayman's helmet off CLEAN and he was SHOCKED pic.twitter.com/eiVsWQYAu0 – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 12, 2025

A match forgotten in Toronto, which not only lost the game, but the services of its best player, Auston Matthews, and its number one goalie, Anthony Stolarz.

Matthews left following this contact:

Auston Matthews went to the locker room after taking a hit by Nikita Zadorov. pic.twitter.com/zIeg8e3E6y – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 12, 2025

3. Stars win in Ottawa for the first time since 2016

The Canadiens may be struggling against the Kings.

The Stars, on the other hand, aren't capable of winning in Ottawa. Yesterday, they finally won a game in Canada's national capital, their first since 2016.

Roope Hintz gave the Stars victory in overtime.

With Ottawa leading 2-1 midway through the third period, Jason Robertson brought everyone back to square one.

JASON ROBERTSON RIPS ONE TO TIE THINGS UP pic.twitter.com/gt2Ktjawty – NHL (@NHL) November 12, 2025

Then Linus Ullmark did everything he could to send everyone into overtime.

Linus Ullmark with the INSANE toe save to keep it tied pic.twitter.com/ScFSuMKwk1 – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 12, 2025

Dallas faces Montreal on Thursday.

4. Jordan Binnington is the goalie with the most games played in Blues history

No goalie in Blues history has more games played than Jordan Binnington.

Yesterday, he played his 348th game.

This plateau was celebrated with a victory over the NHL's worst team.

St. Louis won 3-2 against the Flames.

In the win, Binnington stopped 38 of 40 shots.

Oskar Sundqvist was in charge of the forwards. He picked up two assists.

Yes, the NHL app is correct. Matthew Kessel has scored an NHL goal assisted by Oskar Sundqvist for the St. Louis Blues.#stlblues pic.twitter.com/M6psTXJWzH – The Chirp (@STLBluesChirp) November 12, 2025

5. The Blue Jackets didn't even know they'd won

In Seattle, it was a fairly defensive game between the Jackets and the Kraken.

In the end, the Blue Jackets won the shootout in spite of themselves.

After Charlie Coyle's fourth-round goal, the bench seemed quite confused.

The Blue Jackets lost track of the shootout and didn't realize they won pic.twitter.com/gKpr3IFIDO – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 12, 2025

In the victory, goalkeeper Jet Greaves was impeccable, stopping 22 of the 23 shots directed at him.

The only goal scored by the visitors came from Adam Fantilli.

If I were to go full speed in to the post like Fantilli did, I would simply pass away. It seemed to have just pissed him off. #cbj pic.twitter.com/sjFLVod2Ox – Bucket Hat Kyle (@KylesArtillery) November 12, 2025

ding O at TD Garden for one of the newest members of the Hockey Hall of Fame Big Z pic.twitter.com/jwyjSHqXsT – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 12, 2025

– Beautiful ceremony.

Marcus Johansson was gifted his silver stick for reaching 1,000 games ahead of tonight's match up pic.twitter.com/6vCNsI6gIP – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 12, 2025

– Top scorers from the previous day.

– Four games on the bill tonight.