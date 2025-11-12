Tomas Kaberle’s advice for the Leafs: “Go take a hit on the road”

The Toronto Maple Leafs are not off to a good start this season. In fact… I'll start my sentence again.

Maybe the Toronto Maple Leafs thought the loss of Mitch Marner wouldn't affect the team's season flow.

At least, not that much. Because it's true that things are going badly in the Queen City: the Leafs are sitting in 15th place in the East, at the time of writing…

Tomas Kaberle, who played for the Leafs (and the Habs), may have some advice for the guys in Toronto. The former NHL defenseman suggests (again, perhaps) that the players brush off ben as they should on the team's next road trip.

Note that the Leafs play tomorrow at home against the Kings… and face the Hawks on Saturday in Chicago.

Tomas Kaberle has the perfect solution for the struggling #LeafsForever: “They almost just need to go on the road, go out one night, & just get drunk..” @thegoldenmuzzy | @Jay_D_Rosehill pic.twitter.com/3yO4PPwa6j – TheLeafsNation (@TLNdc) November 12, 2025

Clearly, Kaberle speaks from experience, and you can sense in his words that he's been there before in his career. In fact, you can sense that he's already had a beer with his teammates to sort things out.

And he doesn't say it in a tourist's voice, because he really thinks it can help the Leafs get back on the winning track with a more… cohesive group.

It can be a solution off the ice. It can bring the guys closer together in a sense, and it can help improve team chemistry.

But the guys have to give it their all on the ice, too. That seems to be Toronto's biggest problem at the moment: the players seem to get cr*ssed more often than not.

And it's nothing new either.

I find it hard to believe that a good brushing between the guys would solve the club's problem…

