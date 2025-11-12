There’s a toxic atmosphere in Nashville (and not just in the locker room)

The Nashville Predators are unrecognizable.

We're talking about an organization that has, after all, enjoyed tremendous success in recent years. For a long time, the Preds were seen as one of the National League's powerhouses because they were good year after year.

But today, it's a different story. Ryan O'Reilly isn't doing well, the Preds finished last season in 30th place overall in the National League… and as of today, they sit in second-to-last place overall in the NHL. It's not going well, to put it another way.

Why is that?

According to Frank Seravalli(Bleacher Report), there seems to be a toxic atmosphere in Nashville. It seems to be difficult in the locker room on many levels because the players don't give it their all on the ice.

Emma Lingen (The Hockey News), on the other hand, says it's the fans who aren't helping, because they want change within the organization. But the point is the same: things are tough in Nashville right now.

And not just on the ice…

The “toxic energy” Frank mentions here is referring to the toxic energy coming from the fanbase as they are (understandably) demanding change because the team is bad. There is no locker room feud, everyone put your drama cauldrons away https://t.co/5rGJi3Ys1K – Emma Lingan (@emma_lingan) November 12, 2025

When defeats and failures pile up, it makes for unhappy people.

And right now, that's what's happening in Nashville. Barry Trotz allowed everyone to believe that the organization was going to be competitive with the signings of Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault and Brady Skjei in the summer of 2024… and the result of that experiment is proving to be a disaster on the ice.

What's hard, though, is to believe that the situation can (or will) be resolved quickly over there.

The Preds don't have the best bank of prospects in the National League, the players there are getting old… and nobody seems to be happy with the way things are going at the moment.

And it's likely to continue to be difficult over the next few years, too. Unless Trotz decides to sell off some of his players and start a major rebuild…

Overtime

– Great story.

“It was JC who gave me my first chance” https://t.co/BRSFmWI9dV – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 12, 2025

– That's right.

– Wow…

Joe Veleno has 0 goals, 0 assists, for 0 points in 11 games. So he's a supposed “skill guy” who can't put up points. Maybe can contribute in other ways? But his half-ass attempt at blocking Edmundson's shot doesn't exactly inspire confidence either.pic.twitter.com/jqS3qid4A7 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 12, 2025

– To be continued.