The Canadiens’ success: Corey Perry is (really) not surprised

Corey Perry is just passing through Montreal. The veteran, who spent only one season in town, quickly won the hearts of fans with his on-ice grit.

A little pest, that's the kind of player you like… when he's on your team, hehe.

What's interesting, though, is that Perry still had time to rub shoulders with some of the club's youngsters, including Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield.

And the 40-year-old forward, who spoke to Anthony Martineau(TVA Sports) about all this, was clear: he never doubted the club's eventual success.

So he's not surprised to see the Habs off to a strong start.

He knew the Habs would rack up the wins sooner or later. Read @Antho_Martineau‘s interview summary. https://t.co/hLCZzAPgsA – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 11, 2025

Perry, who also saw this core up close during his years in Tampa Bay (a division rival), saw just how talented the guys were at a young age. So he never doubted that, sooner or later, they'd start winning games.

And that's exactly what's happening.

Perry also took advantage of his interview with Martineau to give some love to the Montreal fans, saying that it doesn't make sense how much energy this crowd gives you when you jump on the ice.

And that's even though he's never played in front of a full Bell Centre as a member of the Habs. That's saying a lot.

Perry has never been forgotten in Montreal, but what's clear is that he's never forgotten Montreal either. And at 40, he's still playing great hockey in the NHL.

That's very, very impressive.

Overtime

– Speaking of Perry.

Hello again… Please add Corey Perry's name to the list of returning CBs. Especially since, with his 7 goals and 11 pts, he shares first place as #LAK‘s maverick. He's also 2nd behind Larry Robinson (13 pts in 91-92) after 10 games in the 40+ age group #CH – Francois Gagnon (@GagnonFrancois) November 11, 2025

– Things are going well for the Habs prospect.

Freshman @CornellMHockey goaltender Alexis Cournoyer has been named @ecachockey‘s Rookie of the Week after posting a 1.35 goals-against average and .947 save percentage in the Big Red's weekend split with Harvard and Dartmouth. : https://t.co/GIOgi7YPkk#YellCornell pic.twitter.com/HGXNDmfwrW – Cornell Big Red (@CornellSports) November 10, 2025

– Wow.