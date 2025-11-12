The Canadiens’ Salary Situation: Envied Across the NHL

Kent Hughes has done an excellent job of signing all his best players to low-cost contracts.

These contracts will help the team improve by adding important new pieces in the future. The Habs' salary situation is the envy of many across the NHL.

At least, that's what Harman Dayal reported in a recent piece for The Athletic.

For the past few seasons, the Habs have had to deal with bad contracts. Kent Hughes took care of Carey Price's contract before the start of the campaign, and another will follow this summer.

Patrik Laine's contract, worth $8.7 million on the payroll, will disappear. It would be surprising to see him sign a new deal with the Habs, but if he does, it won't be for a very large sum.

Including the current season, Brendan Gallagher and Josh Anderson also have two seasons left on their contracts, which have become too big for what they bring to the team.

Funny. It comes just when Kent Hughes needs to offer a new contract to Ivan Demidov, Oliver Kapanen, Jakub Dobes and Alex Newhook.

What's most impressive about the Canadiens' situation is that their core is in place by the end of the decade at low cost.

Nick Suzuki is producing at a rate of 100 points this season, and his contract weighs in at just $7.875 million on the Habs' lot. Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky are also paid less.

On defense, Noah Dobson (average $9.5 million) and Lane Hutson (average $8.85 million) will be paid slightly more than the forwards, but they didn't ask for the moon either. Kaiden Guhle's $5.5 million is also attractive for his talent.

Thanks to all these contracts, the Canadiens will have $27.9 million in salary cap space this summer.

Let's just say that should be enough to extend Mike Matheson, Zachary Bolduc, Kirby Dach and Arber Xhekaj.

Montreal is in an excellent financial position and the situation can only improve over the next few years. This will help us find reinforcements to support our core.

