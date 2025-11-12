Team Canada bosses on hand to see Samuel Montembeault and the Habs play poorly

Let's talk about Team Canada and the Olympics.

We all agree that even if guys like Noah Dobson or Mike Matheson do their utmost to make a place for themselves, the chances of them breaking into the Olympic line-up are slimmer.

Nothing is impossible, especially for Dobson, but…

In fact, if Julien BriseBois, Don Sweeney and Doug Armstrong were at the Bell Centre yesterday, it was more to see players like Nick Suzuki and Samuel Montembeault.

And Kings guys, of course.

Can Nick Suzuki and Macklin Celebrini (who's on fire and confirming more and more his place in the sun) make the club at the same time: that seems to be the question on the table.

Craig Button seems to believe it, at least.

TSN's Craig Button & Mike Johnson include Habs captain Nick Suzuki as Team Canada's 3rd line center, alongside Macklin Celebrini and Mitch Marner pic.twitter.com/3clwBfCbZ4 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 11, 2025

Team Canada executives rack up Air Miles to see a lot of hockey, and it's clear that this isn't the only Samuel Montembeault game they're going to see.

But the Canadiens' netminder had a bad game at the wrong time. And I'm not just saying that because the third goal awarded could easily have been avoided…

Oof. Montembeault sends the puck to Fiala instead of covering it up. #GoHabsGo 3-1 Kings. pic.twitter.com/VpYB0SBUZo – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) November 12, 2025

I say that because on the other side, in front of the net, Darcy Kuemper was excellent.

Clearly, one swallow doesn't make a spring. But this game reflected the season of both goalies: things are going relatively well for the Kings' veteran, but not for the Canadiens' Québécois.

We know that Jordan Binnington, the starter at the Four Nations Confrontation, will undoubtedly have his place if he's healthy. And right now, I like the chances of Logan Thompson and Darcy Kuemper.

In any case, there's still plenty to talk about.

overtime

– Ouch.

And the Pirates GM understands. https://t. co/1x2D1b1meR – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 12, 2025

– Of note.

Some (relatively) positive news for #Canucks on Thatcher Demko this morning. Early indication is that Demko is expected to miss 2-3 weeks with a minor injury. It's unrelated to his previous knee injury and unrelated to why Demko took maintenance days last week. – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) November 12, 2025

– Love it.

– Sad news.