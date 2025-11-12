Hockey

Tage Thompson: the Canadiens have called the Sabres
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
History repeats itself in Buffalo.

The Sabres have an ugly hockey club, and it's becoming increasingly clear that 2025-2026 isn't going to be the year the team finds its way back to respectability.

The club isn't playing well, there are injuries… and Rasmus Dahlin isn't with the club to deal with a personal situation.

The result? If the club feels it makes more sense to give itself an early chance to take advantage of the seller's market and position itself well for the 2026 draft lottery, it could eventually have an impact on the market.

And other teams know this.

Marco D'Amico reports that the Sabres aren't ready to throw in the towel just yet. But that's not stopping some clubs from calling to see if Tage Thompson might be available.

Of the lot? Kent Hughes and the Canadiens have called. So have the Canucks… #NoSurprise

I don't know if Thompson could be traded within the division – as was the case in recent months when Dylan Cozens was traded to Ottawa.

But what we do know is that the Sabres aren't ready to sell their great player just yet. And that's even if they're in last place in the East right now.

Buffalo doesn't want to panic, then. But D'Amico is talking about February as a potential date to watch, should the Sabres make a move.

Remember, Kent Hughes is a patient guy… even if the Habs have lost three of their last four games.

In 2022-2023, the Sabres' 6'6 center had 47 goals and as many assists. He's scored 29 and 44 times in the last two years – and has 12 points, including six goals, in 15 games this year.

What would it cost to get Thompson (and his $7.142 M per year contract until 2030) out of Buffalo? Would the American, who can say no to five teams via his partial no-trade clause, like to come to Montreal? Who knows.


