Tage Thompson in Montreal: Renaud Lavoie doesn’t believe in it

Earlier Wednesday, RG Media's Marco D'Amico reported that the Canadiens had called the Sabres for Tage Thompson, but that Buffalo wasn't interested in moving their player.

It would appear that this information is not true.

That's what Renaud Lavoie reported on TVA Sports on Wednesday evening.

UPDATE: Our hockey expert @renlavoietva denies the information reported earlier on Wednesday. Read it here. https://t.co/Bs1WHjO0W2 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 13, 2025

Lavoie says he was surprised by RG Media's information and that he had nothing to do with the story.

The Canadiens would never have called the Sabres to find out if Thompson was available.

Lavoie also added that fans can continue to dream, but that he doesn't think it's likely to ever happen.

The argument to back up his words is very interesting. Lavoie doesn't see star players changing address like that.

He compares Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin to Nick Suzuki and Lane Hutson of the Canadiens. Even if things went badly, the Habs would never agree to trade their best players.

Things would have to be extremely bad in Buffalo to trade a player of Thompson's calibre. Lavoie is absolutely right on this point.

That said, the Canadiens are still looking for a second-line center. Thompson was a good idea, but it obviously takes two to dance.

Montreal is likely to aim a tad lower in terms of talent for its number-two center. A guy like Thompson would have cost a lot of money.

Overtime

– Good listening.

Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 89 https://t.co/tBjzOl92hf – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 13, 2025

– Zachary Bolduc has been struggling since he was taken off the first powerplay.

Did a Martin St-Louis decision prove decisive? https://t.co/iB09EUQS7I – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 12, 2025

– Nazem Kadri's name continues to circulate in the rumour mill.

Frank Seravalli: At some point the Canadiens would like to improve down the middle and add some depth, I think Nazem Kadri could be one of those profile type players, I think there's probably some other fits out there the Canadiens are keeping an eye on – Bleacher Report (11/11) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) November 12, 2025

– The Oilers are struggling to improve at the goalie position.