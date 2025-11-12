Hockey

Tage Thompson in Montreal: Renaud Lavoie doesn’t believe in it
DansLesCoulisses.com
Tage Thompson in Montreal: Renaud Lavoie doesn’t believe in it
Credit: Getty Images

Earlier Wednesday, RG Media's Marco D'Amico reported that the Canadiens had called the Sabres for Tage Thompson, but that Buffalo wasn't interested in moving their player.

It would appear that this information is not true.

That's what Renaud Lavoie reported on TVA Sports on Wednesday evening.

Lavoie says he was surprised by RG Media's information and that he had nothing to do with the story.

The Canadiens would never have called the Sabres to find out if Thompson was available.

Lavoie also added that fans can continue to dream, but that he doesn't think it's likely to ever happen.

The argument to back up his words is very interesting. Lavoie doesn't see star players changing address like that.

He compares Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin to Nick Suzuki and Lane Hutson of the Canadiens. Even if things went badly, the Habs would never agree to trade their best players.

Things would have to be extremely bad in Buffalo to trade a player of Thompson's calibre. Lavoie is absolutely right on this point.

That said, the Canadiens are still looking for a second-line center. Thompson was a good idea, but it obviously takes two to dance.

Montreal is likely to aim a tad lower in terms of talent for its number-two center. A guy like Thompson would have cost a lot of money.


Overtime

– Good listening.

– Zachary Bolduc has been struggling since he was taken off the first powerplay.

– Nazem Kadri's name continues to circulate in the rumour mill.

– The Oilers are struggling to improve at the goalie position.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!