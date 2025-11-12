Things are not going well for Samuel Montembeault. We thought he was back on the road to success after a win against the Mammoth, but everything fell apart against the Kings on Tuesday.

His stats and morale are at an all-time low, and maybe that's the problem.

Speaking on TVA Sports' JiC program on Wednesday, Félix Séguin explained his view of the situation. He believes that Montembeault needs to put a smile on his face to start playing well again.

“(Samuel Montembeault) is successful when he has fun” – Félix Séguin

According to Séguin, Montembeault is the kind of player who needs to smile to be successful. He needs to be happy.

A guy like Sidney Crosby is more the type to be serious and focused to be good. For Montembeault, it's a different story.

With a goals-against average of 3.52 and an efficiency rate of .861, there's nothing to smile about for the Québécois, but we've got to find a way to make him smile again.

What doesn't help are the fan comments on social networks. The players are mostly on Instagram and Facebook. They see the negative comments about them and it doesn't put a smile on anyone's face.

That's why Montembeault has decided to withdraw from social networks.

Sam Montembeault today on how he deals with the reaction from fans after a loss: "Especially on social media, you gotta put that behind. I deleted my Instagram cause obviously after a loss, you can't go on it. Many things that are said aren't nice on there. You just gotta take…"

Putting a smile on your face before winning games is easier said than done. It's rare to see a smiling Monty these days.

I think the last time I saw him smile was in his commercials with Mike at Rona.

The Montembeault situation has become so intense that it's even worrying Michel Bergeron. During an appearance on TVA Sports on Wednesday, Bergeron explained that the goaltending situation was scaring him.

For the time being, the situation remains unclear, but giving Montembeault easy games could be just the thing to put a smile on his face and help him get back on track.

