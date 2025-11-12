Rumor mill: Red Sox love Kyle Schwarber

Red Sox love Kyle Schwarber

In 2021, Kyle Schwarber finished the season in Boston. The Red Sox loved what he brought to the club… and even though they haven't agreed on a new contract, the Red Sox love him.

And clearly, the change in management hasn't changed that.

According to Robert Murray, should Schwarber not return to Philadelphia (which would be surprising, at the time of writing), the Red Sox will be big players in the matter.

And no one should be surprised to read that.

According to @ByRobertMurray, everybody at the GM meetings expect the Red Sox to be big players for Kyle Schwarber. pic.twitter.com/nBCCFyEC92 – Boston Strong (@BostonStrong_34) November 12, 2025

Byron Buxton may change his mind

After swearing that he didn't want to leave the Twins and that there was no point in thinking about a deal involving him, Byron Buxton may change his mind in the next few years.

Why might that be?

Because even if he didn't mind destroying the club at the trade deadline, rumors involving Joe Ryan and Pablo Lopez could change all that.

Buxton can't be traded against his will. But if things continue to go badly, he could weigh up his options to give himself a chance of winning one day.

Byron Buxton could reconsider Twins future if roster teardown continues https://t.co/p371wDALCQ – The Athletic MLB (@TheAthleticMLB) November 12, 2025

Cody Bellinger and the Mets

We know that the Yankees want to retain the services of Cody Bellinger. It's a priority for the veteran, who enjoyed playing in New York last season.

But will Scott Boras' client get a good offer?

It's possible that the Mets, who need help in the outfield and at first base, will decide to offer him a nice contract. he'd fill a need and we know he can perform in New York.

Even if he's a left-handed hitter, he's a good candidate for the Mets.

https://t.co/Cj9o233gEH Can the Mets possibly sign a star Yankee OF for the second straight winter? They are interested – Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 12, 2025

Edwin Diaz wants the same contract

Three years ago, Edwin Diaz agreed to a $102 million contract with the Mets, or $20.4 million per year for five years. But he had an exit option after the 2025 season.

Obviously, he took advantage of it.

According to Will Sammon and Ken Rosenthal, Diaz is looking for the same kind of contract after that: five years at around $20 million a year.

Will he go for it again?

Latest notes with @WillSammon: *SP trade market *Woodruff/MIL *What Edwin Díaz wants *MIA, PIT opening wallets? *SD internal rotation options *Marte/AZhttps://t.co/bCxj6uaPyv – Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 12, 2025

PMLB

Collective bargaining agreement: discussions have begun.

Sources: MLB and the MLBPA met for a preliminary meeting on labor with expiration of CBA a little more than a year away. With@Ken_Rosenthal https://t.co/9MQUPwy9q9 – Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) November 12, 2025

Sports betting: Guardians pitching case dealt with by MLB in spring?

Source: MLB prefers to discipline Guardians' Ortiz and Clase by spring training. With @ZackMeisel: https://t.co/DYOLhyRwo4 – Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 12, 2025

Yankees scouting director at the door.

Yankees fire international scouting director after many million dollar misses: Sources https://t.co/QAJgW6Xg0O – The Athletic MLB (@TheAthleticMLB) November 12, 2025

This content was created with the help of AI.