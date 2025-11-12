Paul Skenes and Tarik Skubal are the pitchers of the year

The Cy Young winners in both leagues were announced this evening.

Not surprisingly, in the Nationals, Paul Skenes won the first title of his career. It won't be the only time we see him win Pitcher of the Year.

The official BBWAA National League Cy Young award ballot

Skenes, who is at the heart of rumors involving the New York Yankees, could win Cy Youngs somewhere other than Pittsburgh in his career. But right now, he's with the Pirates.

And that's what needs to be emphasized tonight.

Skenes, who won Rookie of the Year in 2024, finished third in the Cy Young in his rookie season. But this year, he clearly deserved to win it all.

In 187.2 innings, he retired 216 guys on strikes and maintained a 1.97 ERA. Incredible…

Paul Skenes winning Rookie of the Year:

Paul Skenes winning Rookie of the Year:

Paul Skenes winning Cy Young:

In the American, there wasn't much suspense either. Tarik Skubal, who won the title in 2024, is again the recipient in 2025 for the Tigers.

He's currently the best pitcher in the world.

The official BBWAA AL Cy Young ballot

His 2.21 ERA and 241 strikeouts in 195.1 innings helped the Tigers qualify for the playoffs for the second year in a row. Although the club missed out on the division title, it was a good year in Michigan.

And it's all thanks to Skubal.

Like Skenes, Skubal's contract is the talk of the town. The pitcher, who turns 29 next year, will be in his last year of control in 2026 before becoming a free agent. And it's clear that Scott Boras – his agent – and the Tigers won't get along.

Where will he pitch in March 2026? In August 2026? How about 2027? We'll see.

