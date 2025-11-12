Baseball

Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 89
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Rumor season is in full swing in Major League Baseball. On the heels of the GM meeting in Las Vegas, Charles-Alexis Brisebois and Sébastien Berrouard take a look at the latest rumors.

We remind you that people who want to listen to us live can do so every Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Facebook, on X and on YouTube. We record live to answer everyone's questions.

However, those who want to listen to us in a more traditional podcast format can also do so by visiting all the good podcast platforms at any time.

