Mutual interest between Devin Williams and the Dodgers

After spending the first six years of his MLB career with the Milwaukee Brewers, Devin Williams' 2025 season with the New York Yankees was no picnic. The reliever posted a 4.79 earned-run average in 67 appearances in the Bronx, losing his closer's role in the process.

But that certainly won't stop a number of Major League Baseball teams from showing interest in Williams this winter. In the case of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the interest is mutual, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

While one of the Dodgers' strengths has certainly been the starting rotation featuring Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell, among others, Los Angeles' relief bullpen has struggled throughout the year.

During the 2025 campaign, California's relievers posted a combined earned-run average of 4.14 and converted just 46 of their 73 save opportunities.

Yet, before the season, the Dodgers thought they had strengthened their bullpen by signing star reliever Tanner Scott to a four-year, $72 million contract. However, the latter didn't get the job done, finishing the season with an earned run average of 4.74, his worst since 2021, and making just ten saves. Scott also missed the entire playoffs with a lower-body injury.

Will the same story repeat itself with Devin Williams and the Dodgers, who hope to bring him back to his former standards when he won two National League Reliever of the Year titles?

Perhaps not, as Williams has performed well in the backstretch of the season and hasn't allowed a run in his last thirteen outings of the year, including the playoffs. It remains to be seen whether this will be the case in 2026.

