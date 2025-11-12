MLB en bref : John Gibbons à Anaheim | Le marché de Devin Williams

John Gibbons à Anaheim

Il devient l'entraîneur de banc des Angels.

Angels Add John Gibbons, Adam Eaton To Coaching Staff https://t.co/N9ms1tpHr9 pic.twitter.com/glIwnzyGC3 — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) November 12, 2025

Kristian Campbell dans le champ à temps plein?

Ça semble être le plan.

Campbell obviously has some issues to work through with his swing that got exposed pretty quickly, but the Red Sox did him no favors moving him around so much defensively. It will be interesting to see how he responds with a full season under his belt https://t.co/naflBFGfho — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) November 12, 2025

Willson Contreras veut rester à Saint-Louis

Ça limite ses chances d'être échangé cet hiver.

Spoke to Chaim Bloom about entertaining offers for a starter (Sonny Gray) while also shopping for at least one starter, and he said #Cardinals are exploring a variety of paths, even free agents commanding longer term. ‘We wouldn't shy away from multi-year commitments.' More… — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) November 12, 2025

Le marché de Devin Williams

Les Red Sox, les Dodgers et les Reds sont du lot.

The Red Sox are one of the teams that have expressed interest in Devin Williams, per @WillSammon. “One week into free agency, approximately 12 teams, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox and Cincinnati Reds, expressed interest in Williams, league sources said.” pic.twitter.com/h4LUWRRNYr — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) November 12, 2025

Hunter Mense, entraîneur des frappeurs à San Francisco

Il quitte les Blue Jays, où il aidait l'entraîneur des frappeurs.

Some #BlueJays news: Jays are losing assistant hitting coach Hunter Mense, per multiple sources. He's taking a hitting coach job with the SF Giants, reuniting with Tony Vitello. Mense had been on the Jays' big league staff since 2022. Leaves another hole on their staff — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) November 12, 2025

Ryan Yarbrough et les Yankees

Il y a de l'intérêt.