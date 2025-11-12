Baseball

MLB en bref : John Gibbons à Anaheim | Le marché de Devin Williams
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
John Gibbons à Anaheim

Il devient l'entraîneur de banc des Angels.

Kristian Campbell dans le champ à temps plein?

Ça semble être le plan.

Willson Contreras veut rester à Saint-Louis

Ça limite ses chances d'être échangé cet hiver.

Le marché de Devin Williams

Les Red Sox, les Dodgers et les Reds sont du lot.

Hunter Mense, entraîneur des frappeurs à San Francisco

Il quitte les Blue Jays, où il aidait l'entraîneur des frappeurs.

Ryan Yarbrough et les Yankees

Il y a de l'intérêt.

