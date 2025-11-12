Logan Mailloux beats the Rocket in his first AHL game this season

Remember Logan Mailloux? That Canadiens prospect who…

OK. I'll stop.

The man who was traded for Zachary Bolduc this summer (and is back in the AHL after starting the season with the Blues) was facing the Rocket in a matinee game. He didn't contribute to his team's victory on the score sheet… but he did win against his former club. The Thunderbirds won 3-1.

Final score

Final score pic.twitter.com/nkMvGd0yAh – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) November 12, 2025

It's ironic, but this was Mailloux's first game with the Blues' club-school. He was sent packing earlier this week after an awful start to the NHL campaign, and he must be thinking revenge is sweet right now after beating the Rocket.

He must be feeling pretty good, in fact. Beating your former organization is always special…

Nikita Alexandrov stood out for the Thunderbirds.

He opened the scoring with a goal that was simply… spectacular. Hard to ask for a better effort:

What an effort and goal by Alexandrov to get the T-Birds on the board #STLBlues pic.twitter.com/uDD7sUYhwO – Mike Meyer (@M_Meyer3) November 12, 2025

But Alexandrov was also in the news for all the wrong reasons at the end of the match.

And the reason is simple: the Thunderbirds' forward missed a completely empty net as the Rocket ran out of goaltenders late in the game. A real Patrik Stefan sequence…

Luke Tuch was the Rocket's only scorer of the game.

He hit the target with just over eight minutes left in the game… but his club was unable to get back into the game to tie the score, which is a shame in a way.

All that to say, then, that Logan Mailloux managed to win in his first game against the Laval Rocket. I imagine he'll have a great afternoon… and may disgust a few of his former teammates if he gets the chance.

