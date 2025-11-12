Juraj Slafkovsky: his punishment goes no further

You can tell me that you don't see it the way I do, but the fact that Ivan Demidov took a few reps on the first line last night is a punishment for Juraj Slafkovsky.

Is it a huge punishment? No. After all, it didn't last long, and Martin St-Louis said after the game that he just wanted to do a little test.

But Slaf had a bad game yesterday. So it was a message to him.

I didn't expect to see Slaf scooped this morning, on the heels of the Canadiens' practice in Brossard. And sure enough, he was back on the first line.

He was with Cole Caufield and… Alex Newhook.

In Suzuki's absence, Newhook takes reps at center with Caufield and Slafkovsky. For those wondering: no, Ivan Demidov didn't take Slaf's place on the 1st line this morning (as was the case in the 3rd period last night). @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/xYiZt3o4i1 – Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) November 12, 2025

Obviously, in the absence of Nick Suzuki, who again missed his team's practice to undergo treatment on his foot, Slaf couldn't practice with the captain.

Newhook was on his line and on the top line, given that there were only 11 healthy forwards for today's Habs practice.

For the rest of the practice, it should be noted that forwards and defensemen were separated. This is not normally the house custom.

Nor was it the most intense practice.

It's also worth noting that before practice started, the club's face-off specialist, Marc Bureau, was on the ice to help the guys who are called upon to take face-offs.

Alex Newhook, Kirby Dach, Joe Veleno, Jake Evans, Oliver Kapanen and Zachary Bolduc were on hand.

Face-off specialist Marc Bureau is in Brossard this morning, practicing with players including Joe Veleno, Zachary Bolduc, Jake Evans, Oliver Kapanen, Kirby Dach and Alex Newhook.@DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Bolduc #Dach #NHL pic.twitter.com/MsOSz6IPex – Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) November 12, 2025

extension

– We needed to practice certain aspects that were lacking yesterday against the Kings.

Several sequences in yesterday's game showed a lack of cohesion and inaccurate passing. The result? The first two drills this morning focus on passing in motion. @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/sAIgcZdx0b – Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) November 12, 2025

– Interesting.

– Work along the ramp was on the menu this morning.

Defenders on one side, forwards on the other. On the menu: working on puck retrieval along the ramp. pic.twitter.com/TdDa7kGgNv – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) November 12, 2025

– He must have finished his treatments, I imagine.

– Of note regarding Samuel Montembeault.

Canadiens goalie coach Éric Raymond chatting with Samuel Montembeault at start of #Habs practice in Brossard. Montembeault has a 4-4-1 record with a 3.52 goals-against average and a .861 save percentage. pic.twitter.com/STdkAtoyvL – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) November 12, 2025

Goalie coach Éric Raymond working with Samuel Montembeault at #Habs practice. pic.twitter.com/KBXIKnc3Rv – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) November 12, 2025

– Well done.