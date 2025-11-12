Hockey

Juraj Slafkovsky: his punishment goes no further
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Juraj Slafkovsky: his punishment goes no further
Credit: Cook

You can tell me that you don't see it the way I do, but the fact that Ivan Demidov took a few reps on the first line last night is a punishment for Juraj Slafkovsky.

Is it a huge punishment? No. After all, it didn't last long, and Martin St-Louis said after the game that he just wanted to do a little test.

But Slaf had a bad game yesterday. So it was a message to him.

I didn't expect to see Slaf scooped this morning, on the heels of the Canadiens' practice in Brossard. And sure enough, he was back on the first line.

He was with Cole Caufield and… Alex Newhook.

Obviously, in the absence of Nick Suzuki, who again missed his team's practice to undergo treatment on his foot, Slaf couldn't practice with the captain.

Newhook was on his line and on the top line, given that there were only 11 healthy forwards for today's Habs practice.

For the rest of the practice, it should be noted that forwards and defensemen were separated. This is not normally the house custom.

Nor was it the most intense practice.

It's also worth noting that before practice started, the club's face-off specialist, Marc Bureau, was on the ice to help the guys who are called upon to take face-offs.

Alex Newhook, Kirby Dach, Joe Veleno, Jake Evans, Oliver Kapanen and Zachary Bolduc were on hand.


extension

– We needed to practice certain aspects that were lacking yesterday against the Kings.

– Interesting.

– Work along the ramp was on the menu this morning.

– He must have finished his treatments, I imagine.

– Of note regarding Samuel Montembeault.

– Well done.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!