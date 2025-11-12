Hockey

Jakub Dobes explains why he started crying last week
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
The scene was memorable last week, when Jakub Dobes wept in front of the media after losing his first game of the season to the Devils.

It caused quite a stir.

But this lunchtime, Dobes went before the media for the first time since the Devils game. And he explained what happened.

The goalkeeper said that when he got on the plane, shortly after talking to the media, he was okay. He doesn't want us to worry about him: he's just more emotional than other guys.

His teammates made fun of him (amicably, of course) and everyone moved on.

Dobes recounts that last season he lost a match in similar circumstances. He didn't want it to happen again… but it did.

He says that, in hindsight, he should have taken a few minutes for himself before showing up in front of the media.

It's important to note that Dobes will be playing tomorrow against the Stars. This was to be expected because logically, it was his turn to play a game.

The plan hasn't changed because of Samuel Montembeault's game yesterday.

Speaking of Monty, he has no choice but to try and recalibrate by cutting himself off from comments about him on social networks.

Dobes said that the Canadiens players in the dressing room trust him because he's a good goalie. He wasn't going to say the opposite publicly, but it's good to hear.


